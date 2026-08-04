Man, 24, dies of apparent drowning while swimming at Laguna Beach

The man, whose name was not immediately released, had been swimming with a friend in Crescent Bay area when he began struggling, an eyewitness told rescuers.

A 24-year-old man apparently drowned while swimming in Laguna Beach, officials said Tuesday.

Laguna Beach Public Safety Dispatch received a 911 call at 7:28 p.m. Monday reporting that the victim went under while swimming at Crescent Bay and was missing, according to Kai Bond, marine safety chief of the Laguna Beach Department of Marine Safety.

A witness reported that the young man started struggling to stay afloat while swimming with a friend, Bond said.

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A search was launched by Laguna Beach public safety staff, with assistance from an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, Newport Beach lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard, according to Bond.

“At 8:13 p.m., the swimmer was located by the Marine Safety dive team and transported to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo where he was later pronounced deceased,” Bond said in a news release.

The man’s name was withheld.