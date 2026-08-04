Man accidentally drives into harbor in Huntington Beach

Members of HBFD’s Marine Safety Division Dive Team Tuesday search the waters of Huntington Harbour for additional occupants of a vehicle that drove into the water.

A man accidentally drove into the water near the Huntington Harbour Bay Club Condominiums Tuesday, but escaped without significant injury.

The man drove his car into the water just before 9 a.m. at Warner Avenue and Edgewater Lane, according to Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson Jessica Cuchilla.

Huntington Beach Fire Department personnel and members of the department’s Marine Safety Division Dive Team responded to the scene to ensure there were no additional occupants in the submerged vehicle, HBFD reported on social media Tuesday.

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Fire crews worked with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol to develop and coordinate a safe recovery plan for the submerged vehicle, the tail end of which remained visible beneath the water’s surface.

The driver, whose identity has not been released to the public, managed to get out on his own before first responders arrived on scene, Cuchilla said. He was taken to a hospital and evaluated as a precaution, she said.

It appears the driver may have hit the accelerator instead of the brake, Cuchilla said.