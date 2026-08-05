Newport Beach invites residents to participate in ‘National Night Out’ for public safety

Dressed in his own police uniform Tuesday, Pasha Sarkeshik, 5, is all smiles from his perch on a NBPD motorcycle, with SWAT Officer Brian Park during National Night Out at Bonita Canyon Sports Park.

Newport Beach’s Bonita Canyon Sports Park was the last place any miscreant would dream of turning up on Tuesday, as first responders participated in a local National Night Out event, with SWAT team members, K9 officers, fire trucks, drones and more.

The annual public safety meet-and-greet drew hundreds to the park, where law enforcement officers and other city officials provided tips on crime prevention, child safety and security, and hosted demonstrations and interactive displays.

Participants also learned about volunteer opportunities, including the Citizen’s Police Academy, and watched a drone demonstration highlighting the crafts’ capabilities.

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Two NBPD Mounted Unit officers allows children to pet their horses, from left, Stetson and Clyde. (Susan Hoffman)

“They have about a 30-minute run time with an ability to track people and cars with a distance of about four miles per drone,” Officer M.C. Hamilton explained. “It’s changing law enforcement for the better and getting on scene 80% quicker than patrol, which is one of the quickest patrol responses in California.”

Lt. Eric Little, who’s helped organize the annual event for a decade, said it gives the community a look “behind the badge.”

Members of the Sarkeshik family live near the police department’s Santa Barbara Drive headquarters and were not about to miss the event, especially since 5-year-old Pasha had asked to dress in his police “uniform.”

An Newport Beach police drone approaches the landing pad Tuesday as observers stop to watch during National Night Out at Bonita Canyon Park. (Susan Hoffman)

Brittney Page attended for the first time.

“One thing that really stood out to me was the warm and welcoming feel of the Police Department,” the Newport resident said, adding that she found the free burgers delicious.

Traditionally held the first Tuesday in August, National Night Out celebrations took place countywide.

For their event, the Costa Mesa Police and Fire departments welcomed residents to Lions Park, attracting families and youth with activities, games, giveaways, raffle prizes and food.

“Every year we look forward to celebrating National Night Out with our wonderful Costa Mesa community,” said crime prevention specialist Jenette Martinez. “Most importantly, it reminds us of the power of community and human connection.”

In Fountain Valley, police and public safety officials mounted up at the city’s Recreation Center, offering K9, Fire Department and drone demonstrations along with a costume contest and free movie in the park.

Some cities opted to shift the occasion to alternate days of the week. Laguna Beach held its on Monday at Main Beach. Huntington Beach’s is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Civic Center.