A second act in focus: Photographer brings ‘whimsy’ to Newport library

Photographer Lawrence Sherwin stands with “Carwash “ images featured in his Art in the Lobby exhibit at the Newport Beach Public Library.

With the opening of his one-man photography show at the Newport Beach Public Library just few hours away Lawrence Sherwin said he felt honored to have 34 of his framed photographs featured in the lobby gallery.

Sherwin’s presentation titled “Car Wash Whimsy and Newport Classics” opened Monday and can be viewed until Sept. 25.

The “Car Wash Whimsy” collection came about after Sherwin was inspired his own experiences at a car wash.

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“Just like everyone else, I used to sit in my car as it transited various car washes ignoring the colors, textures and movements. And then one day, I took some photos with my phone. When I got home and let Photoshop do its magic, I was amazed at the results,” Sherwyn said. “ Since then, my phone has been very active in car washes both here and in Prescott, Arizona.”

Art installer Josh Haoyer hangs 34 of Lawrence Sherwin’s photos in the Newport Beach Library Lobby Gallery ahead of Sherwin’s one-man show, which opened Aug. 3 and runs through Sept. 25. (Susan Hoffman)

A Newport Beach resident for over 40 years, Sherwin, a retired dermatologist, actually began his photography career as part of the job.

“Dermatology being a visual specialty, I was always taking pictures, but I didn’t have the time to really be a photographer,” Sherwin said. “I still took pictures whenever we went on vacation, though.”

Call it a second act or retirement hobby, Sherwin now has the time as he says “to really be a photographer.”

“Smile” by photographer Lawrence Sherwin is included in his one-man show at the Newport Beach Library. (Susan Hoffman)

“Before I retired five years ago I was working very part time just three days a week for a couple of hours each day so I could do photography,” he said. “I still loved doing dermatology but not nearly as [much] as taking pictures.”

“Then, around 25 years ago when digital became more accessible it changed lots of stuff, like you had to make sure you got the picture before you ran away.”

With a desire to learn his craft, Sherwin immersed himself in all things photography from photoshop classes to photography classes and photo clubs.

Lawrence Sherwin’s “Nothing But Fins” adds the drama of Newport’s famous Wedge to his exhibit in the Newport Beach Public Library. (Susan Hoffman)

“When you go out and take photographs with a really good photographer you become better,” Sherwin said. “For example, when I went to Lancaster to shoot the poppy fields ... I looked over at my friend. He was lying down on the path taking photos while I was standing behind my tripod. That’s when I realized there are different ways of looking at the world.”

“If you think you know what you’re doing, stop and look at the people around you and learn how to position yourself and compose [the shot] differently.”

Sherwin’s love of traveling continues to bring with it photographic opportunities, but he found that specific photo trips accompanied by an experienced guide presents the right place and right time. He explained that the “guide” demonstrates how to frame the picture, while teaching to do things differently in ways budding photographers might not consider.

“The thing about photography is [that] you never stop learning,” Sherwin said. “The changes of perspective of scenes are learned from new experiences so it’s all about learning and experimenting.”

Totally committed, he recently got up at 4:30 a.m. on a Sunday to shoot barn owls near near Upper Newport Bay. “The owls emerge at sunrise, it’s just fun watching them fly around while they’re hunting,” he said. “There were about 500 photographers there who were mostly birders.”

“Arch at Cameo Shores” by Lawrence Sherwin is on display at Newport Beach Library’s Art in the Lobby show. (Susan Hoffman)

The Newport Beach Cultural Arts program dubbed Art at the Library consists of continuous installations chosen from applications to be hung in the lobby gallery. The Arts Commission, which oversees art in public places, begins the process first with an ad hoc subcommittee consisting of two commissioners to review the applications prior to going before the entire commission for final approval.

Rebecca Lightfoot, library services manager, said, “I think that the lobby gallery is a lovely place to showcase [the artists’] work. And, with over 40,000 patrons visiting every month, it’s great exposure.”