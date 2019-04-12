Around Town: Newport Beach celebrates Easter with Mayor’s Egg Race

The Newport Beach Recreation and Senior Services Department will present the fifth annual Mayor’s Egg Race from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive.
The free community event will include sack and egg races, bounce houses, face painting and train rides.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2U9A3y5.
‘Wine, Women and Shoes’ will benefit fight against child abuse
An event featuring wine tasting, a fashion show and gourmet food will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Hilton Waterfront Beach Resort, 21100 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach.
“Wine, Women & Shoes” will benefit Olive Crest, an organization that works to end child abuse.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2CUcDXG.
Corona del Mar senior center to host ‘Fiesta Ole’
The Oasis Senior Center in Corona del Mar will host a “Fiesta Ole” event from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday with dinner, dancing and games.
Tickets are $45. The center is at 801 Narcissus Ave.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Ibrr8y.
‘Bunny Run’ coming to Huntington Beach
Compass Bible Church in Huntington Beach will hold a “Bunny Run” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The event will include breakfast, a 5K run and walk and egg hunts.
The church is at 5082 Argosy Ave. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Gd8vUE.
Laguna event to include sea lions tour and art workshop
The nonprofit LOCA Arts Education in Laguna Beach will hold a “Make a Wave” workshop Saturday in which guests can learn about sea lions and paint ocean waves.
The program will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.
Visitors will be given a tour of the sea lions facility, and local artist Mary Gulino will lead a painting workshop.
The event costs $15 for guests ages 6 to 18 and $20 for adults.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Kpya0x.
Newport Beach exhibit to showcase UC Irvine art students
The Newport Beach Arts Commission will present “Attitude, Simulations and Whimsy: Artist Book as Object” featuring the artworks of 22 UC Irvine students from Saturday to May 11 at the Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.
For the exhibit, students explored the possibilities of making and organizing data, or in some cases, “interweaving visual narratives using unusual materials, color, line and form.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/2UTFWnH.
Rock wall, mini golf and bounce house at Newport summer camp event
A rock wall, mini golf and a bounce house will be featured at an open house for the Camp James summer camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 101 N. Bayside Drive, Newport Beach.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2D6aaJS.
Compost giveaway slated for Laguna Beach
Free compost will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Laguna Beach city maintenance facility parking lot, 1900 Laguna Canyon Road.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2D6NKrK.
‘Doggy Dash’ in Huntington Beach to benefit animal cancer research
A “Doggy Dash” to fund animal cancer research will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Huntington State Beach, 22301 Pacific Coast Hwy.
Participants can bring their dogs for 5K and 10K runs.
The events costs $45 per person. Proceeds will benefit Pet Cancer Research & Awareness, Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue and the Animal Cancer Foundation.
To RSVP, visit bit.ly/2U5E4U9.
Huntington Beach church to host Easter egg hunt
Community United Methodist Church in Huntington Beach will host an Easter egg hunt and barbecue at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 6652 Heil Ave.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Payhfr.
Laguna Playhouse to stage ‘Sister’s Easter Catechism’
The Laguna Playhouse will present “Sister’s Easter Catechism” at 7:30 p.m. Monday at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.
The show will explore the origins of the Easter Bunny and other parts of the holiday.
Admission is $46. For more information, visit bit.ly/2VAHwaR.
‘Mingle with the Mayor’ slated for Newport Beach
A “Mingle with the Mayor” event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Newport Beach Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive.
Mayor Diane Dixon and City Manager Grace Leung will be featured at the event, presented by Women in Newport Networking.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2uX6A0f.
‘Life Links Love’ golf tournament in Newport to benefit hospice care
The 12th annual “Life Links Love” golf event to benefit hospice care will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pelican Hill Golf Club, 22800 S. Pelican Hill Road, Newport Coast.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2ItDnBN.
Golf tournament to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs
The Champions Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Creek Golf Club in Irvine.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast has locations in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach.
The annual tournament will include raffles and food. For more information or to register, visit boysandgirlsclub.com/golf.
CdM meeting to include overviews from business and residential communities
The annual Corona del Mar town hall meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy.
The program will include presentations from the Corona del Mar Business Improvement District and Corona del Mar Residents Assn.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2IqqSao.
Newport Beach author to discuss book ‘The Dream Stitcher’
Newport Beach author Deborah Gaal will be featured from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.
Gaal has written two works of fiction, including the recent book “The Dream Stitcher,” which was selected as a finalist in debut fiction for the 2018 National Jewish Book Award.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2G62BUj.
‘Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook’ coming to Laguna Playhouse
The Laguna Playhouse will present “Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook” from Wednesday through April 21.
Concerts paying tribute to the famed singer-songwriter will begin at 7:30 p.m. each day at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Other performances will be at 2 p.m. April 20 and 3 p.m. April 21.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2FWH1RW.
‘In the Heights’ play coming to Newport Harbor High School
Newport Harbor High School will perform “In the Heights,” a play by “Hamilton” playwright Lin Manuel Miranda, from April 18 to 20 and April 26 to 28.
All performances will begin at 7 p.m., except a 2 p.m. show April 28.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. The school is at 600 Irvine Ave., Newport Beach.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/2Z8b1Do.
Deadline is April 25 for Newport special-event grants
The deadline is 5 p.m. April 25 to turn in applications for grants from the city of Newport Beach for community, charity and large-scale events.
The 2020 special-event support program is meant to help local organizations present events that benefit the community socially and economically.
For more information about qualifications, visit bit.ly/2VF9PF4.