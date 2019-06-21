Commencement 2019: Estancia High School graduation

Estancia High School in Costa Mesa graduated 256 seniors Thursday afternoon at its 2019 commencement ceremony at the school’s Jim Scott Stadium.
Other high schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, as well as Laguna Beach High School, also held their graduations Thursday.
Early College High School held its ceremony May 30, and campuses in the Huntington Beach Union High School District held theirs June 12 and 13.
The Daily Pilot is publishing photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for public high schools in Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Laguna Beach.