Charter school won approval over protestations of Newport-Mesa parents

This incident highlights the ignorance of the general population young and old of the atrocities committed by Hitler and the Nazis during their 12-year regime (“In wake of teens’ swastika party, speakers at Corona del Mar High forum urge solution to ‘casual approach’ to hate,” March 8). Several students asked other students why they should care if they are not Jewish. While the majority of the persecution was against the Jewish communities, not only in Germany but throughout Europe, which resulted in the loss of life of 6 million lives, they were not the only casualties.