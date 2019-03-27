Conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt to become president of the Richard Nixon Foundation

“Hugh will lead the Nixon Foundation in its exciting next phase of growth, expanding its presence through national programming with an emphasis on articulating the Nixon legacy of pragmatic realism in domestic and foreign affairs,” foundation chairman James Cavanaugh said in a press release. “It’s been 50 years since Richard Nixon’s inauguration as president, and 25 years since his passing; it’s time to consider and judge President Nixon on the totality of his life and career, and Hugh will help to make that happen.”