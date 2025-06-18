The Crowd: ‘Excellence earned and deserved’: annual 1221 Balboa Bay Club scholarships given new grads

The grand ballroom at Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach, filled with families on a recent evening. Cellphones flashed photos in succession as multiple generations of families gathered in the pre-function foyer. Hugs were in major supply and a wonderful, nervous kind of energy permeated the massive room.

Grandparents, parents, teachers, counselors, friends and well-wishers arrived to celebrate the presentation of the annual 1221 Balboa Bay Club scholarships to a formidable group of students from all of the Newport-Mesa public high schools who are destined to reach their higher academic goals. A total of $200,000 in grants would be awarded on this night to 24 young people following their dreams.

Over some 25 years, more than $2 million has been awarded in 1221 Balboa Bay Scholarships, the largest private/public scholarship fund in the Newport-Mesa community.

Advertisement

John Wortmann, chairman of the board of governors of Balboa Bay Club, served as master of ceremonies and event coordinator, working with Melanie Hertrick and club staff members along with an executive committee of judges selecting the winners from a large pool of applicants.

Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton presents a certificate to John Wortmann, chairman of the Balboa Bay Club Board of Governors, during the 1221 Balboa Bay Club scholarships awards night. (Johannah Brecht Photography)

Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton was front and center, joining special guests and major donors and judges from the scholarship committee including Devon Martin, Carole Pickup, Michelle Barto, Heather Dickerson, Char Armstrong, Noel and Kathy Hamilton, Bill Blaine, Mark Larson, Jane and Art Riviera, Catherine Thyen and Mary Roosevelt, to name only a few.

The scholarship awards are divided into several categories. Wortmann emphasized that every student was deserving. “These grants are not awards,” he said. “They are recognition of excellence earned and deserved. We are the fortunate ones to be able to give the recognition.”

The first segment of scholars accepting the $2,000 1221 Club scholarships and the $3,000 Care scholarships totaling $5,000 per student included Landy Harder, Joseth Zarate Groth and Angel Romero, all from Estancia High School; Addison Goldwasser and Kimberly Sales, recent grads of Newport Harbor High School; Kurt Mateo, Sophia Winters and Jorge Antonio Puga Jimenez, all from Costa Mesa High School and lastly, Corona del Mar High School grads, Karissa Beltran-Jimenez, Emily Hands, Jordan Lum and Theodore Lee all accepted awards.

Governor Scholarship Award winners, standing, from left: Aidan Ghorishy, Kaleb Wood, Henry Nielson Koch; seated, from left, Aubrey Spallone and Naiya Sapru. (Johannah Brecht Photography)

The second segment of awards, called the Governor’s Scholarship, saw $10,000 grants presented to Aubrey Spallone from Costa Mesa High School, Aiden Ghorishy and Naiya Sapru from Corona del Mar High School and, from Newport Harbor High School, Kaleb Wood, John (Jack) O’Brien III and Henry Nielson Koch.

Balboa Bay Club Scholarship winners, clockwise from left, India Howerton, Luke De la Jara, Joseph Harbs and Charlie Sabori. (Johannah Brecht Photography)

Balboa Bay Club scholarships in the amount of $13,000 were granted to India Howerton and Luke De La Jara, both from Costa Mesa High School. Also taking home awards in the same category Estancia High grads Charlie Sabori and Joseph Harbs.

Marcos Kehoe and Caitlin Stayt were named winners of this year’s Pinnacle Award. (Johannah Brecht Photography)

Pinnacle scholarships in the amount of $15,000 went to students achieving the highest honors in both academics and athletics. This year they went to Marcos Kohoe from Estancia High School and Caitlin Stayt from Newport Harbor High School.

Each of the 24 awardees shared a moment at the microphone to express their appreciation for parents, teachers, counselors and mentors. Impressive goals were announced with great enthusiasm and expectations as the crowd enjoyed a lavish dinner buffet created by the Balboa Bay Resort. The annual scholarship event is a year-long funding effort by the women of Balboa Bay Club’s 1221 Club making the grants possible.