Mailbag: The Diocese of Orange must not remain silent about ICE raids

A reader calls on the Diocese of Orange to speak act and respond to ongoing immigration raids in Orange County and the drop in mass attendance among parishioners in the area.

As a Catholic and native of Orange County, I’ve watched my community reel from the recent surge in immigration raids across Southern California. My own family has lost income due to the disappearance of pedestrian traffic near our small business. Friends have had loved ones detained without warning. Many of us feel like our neighborhoods are being occupied. The fear is real — and it’s growing.

That’s why I’ve been so heartened to see bishops in nearby dioceses step up.

Bishop Rojas in San Bernardino issued a dispensation from mass for Catholics afraid to attend. In San Diego, Bishop Pham and clergy accompanied families to immigration court. These are moral acts of presence, not partisanship.

Sadly, I can’t say the same for the Diocese of Orange. Aside from one vague statement, our diocese has posted more about baseball games and festivals than about the terror many parishioners are enduring.

Advertisement

Mass attendance is dropping.

People are afraid. And yet, no meaningful pastoral response has come.

This is not just a policy issue. This is a spiritual issue. The Church must not abandon the faithful who are hunted in its own neighborhoods.

To the Diocese of Orange: if you call yourself a shepherd, now is the time to stand in front of the wolves.

There is still time to act. But not much.

Colin Martinez Longmore

Santa Ana

More students need options beyond college

It was so gratifying to read a story about a positive outcome for this young man, Cameron Rauch. (“Once lagging in school, Huntington Beach teen welds together a solid future,” July 6.) We think all kids should go to college and neglect the ones who, for various reasons, fall behind academically and reach a social dead end before they mature.

This is a tribute to programs for young people that explore and develop real world skills. There will always be a need for welders, electricians, plumbers, etc., that cannot be outsourced to foreign countries or replaced by AI.

Thanks again for a good news story; must be more out there.

Doug Peterson

Irvine

Embarrassed by Huntington Beach’s Fourth of July

It was an embarrassment to watch the Huntington Beach Fourth of July parade this year and listen to members of the City Council boast about how wonderful and patriotic our city is, what an honor it is to represent its residents on the Council.

Really? Are you aware that Mayor Pat Burns has mouthed profanities, such as “Another f—ing cow,” when referring to a recent female speaker at a Council meeting and saying “pieces of s**t,” when referring to three former members of the City Council? Most of these profanities were done on a hot mic situation. If you don’t believe me, just Google this and the proof will come up. You can listen for yourself on YouTube.

During the City Council meeting on July 1, many impassioned speakers called for the censorship, removal or resignation of Pat Burns, but nothing is done. When the rest of the members sit alongside him and do nothing in response, they are condoning his actions by their silence and are complicit with his actions. I know many of the council members have children. How would they feel if their child or daughter was singled out with such a statement? Would they then take action?

I was in healthcare management for more than 35 years, and if one of my staff exhibited behavior such as this, he or she would have been written up or immediately fired.

Why do we have to tolerate this disrespect from a council member, now mayor, who swore to represent the residents of our city according to a code of ethics? When will enough be enough? Our beautiful city deserves so much more.

Kathleen Bunge

Huntington Beach