The Crowd: Carrying the theme ‘Gratitude,’ Angelitos de Oros luncheon in Newport Beach honors young mentors

Life lessons, for better or worse, are often learned and cemented at an early age. Experts claim the human brain computes from birth. Children as young as 1, 2 and 3 years of age are impacted for life by their experiences. That impact, whatever it may be, increases in importance as the child grows into adolescence and teen years. We know that many young people survive the most difficult beginnings and lead exemplary lives. We also know that many do not.

In Southern California one of the longest standing and respected fundraising adjuncts to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County and the Inland Empire is the well-known Angelitos de Oro. This group held its annual luncheon gathering at Big Canyon Country Club, Newport Beach, in support of a program called High School Bigs.

Chaired by the dynamic host, Mary Fox, an overflow dining room of generous Angelitos advocates added significant support to Big Brothers Big Sisters funding from the group, which now exceeds $10 million over some four decades.

Event Chair Mary Fox, left, poses with Patricia Boortz, Suzanne McCardle, Beth Gochnouer and Sherry Bilbesi at the Angelitos de Oro luncheon held at Big Canyon Country Club, Newport Beach. (Ann Chatillon)

On this occasion, Fox celebrated another successful year funding High School Bigs, student mentors who work closely with younger students known as Little Brothers and Little Sisters.

“Our overall theme today is simply ‘Gratitude’,” Fox told the crowd. Applause came from Angelitos Mary Allen, Marilyn Wooten with daughter Krista Ewart, Britt Meyer, Hyla Bertea, Barbara Klein, Natalie Pickup, Sherry Bilbesi and Patricia Boortz.

Post luncheon, the High School Big Mentors of the Year were introduced to share their personal stories. Bethany Yu spoke first, offering, “I knew what it felt like to be overlooked in life. That’s why I knew I had to have and to help a little sister. I became her safe place.”

Clockwise from bottom left, Kathryn Smith, Patti Estabrooks, Janet Curci and Britt Meyer were among the crowd supporting the work of Angelitos de Oro. (Ann Chatillon)

Joining Bethany was Cesar Mora, who was named Big Brother Mentor of the Year. Mora was passionate and forceful with his address.

“I want to be and achieve more myself and do more for others,” he said. “One hour each week with a Little Brother can spark a lifetime of change.”

Cesar emphasized the need to help young people find and establish personal goals. “Never give up, never give in. Failure is a step toward success. Keep going, fight the dragons!”

Enthusiastic agreement with the sentiment delivered by Bethany and Cesar brought the luncheon guests to their feet. Among the philanthropic attendees were Georgina Jacobson, Catherine Thyen, Beth Gochnouer, Joanne Johnston, Sherry Fix, Janet Curci, Patti Estabrooks, Sue Murphy and Mary Lynn Rallis.

Mary Lynn Rallis and Catherine Sloan wave to the camera during the at Big Canyon Country Club event for Angelitos de Oro. (Ann Chatillon)

Beyond honoring the High School Bigs, the annual gathering delivered news of expanded involvement in the community vis a vis Big Brothers Big Sisters. It was announced that a new $20,000 giving level dubbed Guardian Angels has been created, and is championed by co-chairs Naomi Edwards and Kathryn Smith.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has expanded by 50% in Orange County to now serve 53 elementary schools across 39 cities, supporting over 1,200 matches and impacting more than 2,400 youth, according to Edwards and Smith.

Minzah Malik, Mary Allen, Pam Howard, and Stephanie Cariker attend the annual High School Bigs luncheon. (Ann Chatillon)

The additional support from the Guardian Angels ensures the organization can continue meeting the growing demand for mentors, explained Edwards and Smith, who announced the campaign was launched with a $25,000 gift from the Hackett family, given in memory of the late Jana Hackett.

Lean more at OCBIGS.org or visit angelitosdeoro.org.