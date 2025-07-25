Apodaca: Entering the age of meanness and living in a climate of fear

People line up to make public comments against the ICE actions in and around Costa Mesa and Orange County during the Costa Mesa City Council meeting last week.

I recently returned from a trip to Washington, D.C. Though I had been there many times previously, this was my first visit in several years. I was in town for the wedding of a wonderful young man who I’ve known since he attended kindergarten in Newport Beach. It was a joyous occasion that brought me together with many cherished friends.

But as I explored the city in between wedding events, I couldn’t avoid a different feeling altogether. The reverence and awe I had always felt on previous visits was muted by a sense of dread that the ideals and principles on which our nation was built have been strained to the point of breaking.

On the plane ride home and in the days since I have pondered whether we have passed an inflection point and now find ourselves tumbling toward a point of no return.

We have often heard that we must remember history — all of it, including the most unsavory bits — lest we be doomed to repeat the failures of our past. Indeed, I had always taken heart in the belief that our nation was great not because we always did right, but because we were capable of learning from our mistakes so that we could move forward, always striving to achieve the ultimate goal of a more perfect union.

Now I despair that we have entered an age in which meanness is the defining feature.

Try as I might, I cannot wrap my head around the intentional, performative cruelty that is, apparently, the point of so much of what is happening in the public sphere.

We see it in the willful misunderstanding of and lack of compassion for immigrants, those who identify as LGBTQ+, the marginalized and oppressed and even the disabled.

It’s evident in the catering to those who are blessed with abundance at the expense of those who are struggling and in need.

And it’s apparent in the attempts to sanitize our history by ignoring or suppressing the parts from which we might learn how to do better.

So, instead of trying to improve our complex and contradictory immigration system, we are seeing a strategy based entirely on creating a climate of fear and retribution.

In recent weeks, communities throughout Orange County have been traumatized as masked and militarized federal immigration agents swept up people at car washes, home goods stores, parks, marketplaces and outside of immigration courts. We’ve seen families torn apart, children living in terror and businesses suffering due to a lack of workers or customers.

Let me be clear on a few points.

First, our immigration system is a giant mess, and there’s plenty of blame to go around for that. And no, I don’t think it’s OK to give a pass to criminals.

Here is where we run into what I perceive to be a widespread misconception. Being undocumented, on its own, is not a crime. It is a civil violation. Undocumented immigrants who have committed no crimes — this is the case for the great majority of them — are not criminals.

But now our government is treating them all as if they are criminals by, in some cases, issuing removal orders for people who have lived among us peacefully and contributed to our society; by stripping away protections that have allowed them to stay here, rounding them up without explanation and locking them away in miserable facilities without due process.

We should also be aware that our nation has oftentimes been complicit in, or at least negligent regarding, the creation and perpetuation of some of the conditions that have compelled people to flee their native countries, including extreme poverty, starvation, violent crime, gang activity and civil war. Then we have made it exceeding difficult — near impossible in many cases — for them to stay here legally.

This is why a full and honest accounting of history is crucial. Tragically, what we too often see lately is an utter absence of empathy for immigrants and a wholesale disregard of attempts to contextualize a complex issue.

Many of us are speaking out against this anti-immigrant fervor because the cost of silence is too great a burden for our consciences.

In one such instance, reported earlier this month in the Daily Pilot, dozens of people poured into Costa Mesa City Hall to demand support and protection for undocumented residents. They were met with a backlash — as I’m sure I will be for writing this column — but they remained passionate in their pleas and filled with a righteous anger over the appalling treatment of fellow humans.

I am reminded of a quote, carved in stone, that I spotted at the FDR memorial in Washington, D.C.:

“The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have too much, it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”

Those words are as relevant today as they were when they were first written. Yet, now I wonder: Are we doomed to repeat the failures of our past?

Or can we reclaim that sense of progress that so many of us still believe in, and which long served as a beacon of hope for people around the world?

We have no choice but to try.