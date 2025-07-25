Commentary: Kratom use is on the rise and spreading fast in Orange County, physician warns

Chemically enhanced versions of kratom, which can be found on smoke shop shelves and other stores throughout Orange County, are 50 to 100 times more potent than what’s used traditionally in Southeast Asia, writes Dr. Steven R. Ey.

In my three decades working in addiction medicine, I’ve witnessed waves of substances sweep through our community — Vicodin, Xanax, heroin, and most recently, the devastating rise of fentanyl. But now, there is another drug quietly gaining momentum, often marketed as “natural” and “safe,” and it’s sold legally to anyone — regardless of age — across most of California. That drug is kratom, and it’s already entrenched in Orange County.

If you haven’t heard of kratom yet, you will. It’s available in smoke shops, gas stations and online, often promoted as an herbal remedy for pain, energy, or mood. On a recent visit to a Costa Mesa smoke shop, I was able to buy it with zero restrictions. In fact, the clerk gave me free samples of “hydroxy kratom” — a hyper-potent version of the drug — without hesitation. I didn’t have to show ID, didn’t get a warning label, and no one asked what I planned to do with it. It was that simple.

So what exactly is kratom? It’s a tropical plant native to Southeast Asia where locals have long chewed the leaves to increase energy and relieve pain. In small doses, it acts as a stimulant. In higher doses, it mimics the effects of opioids, binding to the same brain receptors as morphine or heroin. It also interacts with serotonin pathways, giving it an antidepressant-like effect. In short, kratom is a triple-threat substance: it energizes, soothes pain and lifts mood — all qualities that make it inherently addictive and dangerous when misused.

Advertisement

And the newer, stronger forms — like hydroxy kratom — amplify these effects exponentially. According to one patient I treated recently, “hydroxy kratom shouldn’t even be called kratom anymore.” He’s right. These chemically enhanced versions bear little resemblance to the original plant and are 50 to 100 times more potent than what’s used traditionally in Southeast Asia.

At Hoag Addiction Treatment Centers, the consequences are already here. In the past two months alone, I’ve detoxed as many patients from hydroxy kratom as I have from fentanyl. To put that in perspective: I’ve treated more people for kratom use this year than I have in the previous 30 years combined. That’s not a coincidence — it’s a sign of how fast this drug is spreading.

What’s particularly troubling is that kratom sits in a legal and regulatory gray zone. While some states and cities have taken action to ban its sale, California currently allows anyone — regardless of age — to purchase kratom. It’s legal, cheap, potent and completely under the radar for many parents and healthcare providers.

There is proposed legislation — Assembly Bill 2365 — that aims to restrict sales of kratom to people 21 and older, but it has stalled. Even if it passes, I fear it may not go far enough. We need more robust regulation, better public education, and swift action to curb what could become the next major wave in the addiction crisis.

For those struggling with kratom use, treatment options do exist. Detox protocols often mirror those used for opioids, including the use of buprenorphine for withdrawal management. But that’s just the start. Lasting recovery requires comprehensive support: individual therapy, group work, cognitive behavioral therapy and often engagement in community-based programs like 12-step recovery. The same level of care we provide for opioid addiction must be applied here.

To our community — especially parents, educators, and healthcare professionals — I urge you: know what kratom is, talk about it, and watch for it. If someone you love is experiencing symptoms of dependency — such as increasing use, withdrawal symptoms, or difficulty quitting — don’t wait. Reach out.

The sooner we act, the more lives we can protect.

Let’s not be caught off guard again. The time to take kratom seriously is now.

Steven R. Ey, MD, DFASAM is Chief of Service at Hoag Addiction Treatment Centers.