Mailbag: ‘Careless and heartless policies’ are causing fear in our communities

Jonathan Amado, 30 of Orange County, holds the Bible with “Love Your Immigrant Neighbor” written across inside pages as faith leaders from diverse religious backgrounds lead a candlelight vigil and procession to advocate for an end to violent immigration raids and protection of immigrant families in downtown Los Angeles on June 10.

I commend Patrice Apodaca’s courage for using her column (July 27) to express objection to the meanness emanating from Washington, D.C., in particular the careless and heartless policies causing fear and upheaval in the United States’ immigrant population. I do not understand the rationale for the indiscriminate, en masse sweeping up and exporting of people to countries where they have never been and/or putting them into concentration camps.

I am particularly angry about this since the administration suggested that recipients of Medicaid can replace field workers. Next, they are to round up the homeless. Perhaps they will be sent to do farm labor.

I empathize with Apodaca’s concern that she will face retribution for speaking out. Dissent, a Constitutional right, now justifies retribution.

Patrice Apodaca made good, intelligent points about the mean policies towards our marginalized citizens and residents. I do not understand how normal, kind, humane people can be devoted to our current leaders.

Liz Swiertz Newman

Corona del Mar

I want to thank Patrice Apodaca for her column “Entering the Age of Meanness” published July 27, and the Pilot for publishing it, as well as the letters by Lorraine Gayer and Denny Freidenrich on that day. My wish is that everyone, including our president, would follow their example.

Mary Ellen Goddard

Costa Mesa

After reading Mr. Colin Martinez Longmore’s letter, titled “The Diocese of Orange must not remain silent about ICE raids” we were disappointed about its erroneous assertions. To that end, as a pillar of Orange County faith, the Diocese of Orange would like to update the community about our comprehensive actions taken in response to the recent federal immigration enforcement.

Because based on Mr. Longmore’s letter, clearly some are unaware of everything we are doing. We would challenge Mr. Longmore and others to visit and witness the good work that has been accomplished and not rely on hearsay and innuendo.

Our approach is nuanced, practical and pastoral, rooted in Catholic social teachings while also supporting the rule of law. It may not be apropos to catchy sound bites, social media divisiveness or alleviate all concerns, but we stand by our actions and commitments.

In early June, we aggressively called for immigration reform (which has not happened in some four decades) while also advocating for peaceful protest that avoids our most violent instincts. It was anything but vague.

Since then, we have fostered what we pray are beacons of light in dark times. While Mass attendance was initially down following the immigration enforcement, it has since returned to near-normal levels. Rather than give a dispensation from attending Sunday Mass, we encouraged our priests to celebrate Mass in the homes of those living in fear or ensure ministers bring Holy Communion to them. We never abandoned them in their time of need; instead, we offered the hope that comes from Christ.

Should immigration enforcement occur at one of our places of worship — which it currently has not — our Catholic communities have received resource packets with “know your rights” documentation and contact information for trusted legal and advocacy organizations. We recently hosted an internal seminar by our legal counsel on these issues.

For the faithful facing immigration court, we send priests and deacons, offering spiritual support and a prayerful presence. This includes Bishop Kevin Vann, who attended the bond hearing of Narciso Barranco, the Tustin father of three Marines who endured a violent arrest while at a landscaping job.

These actions and more exemplify the Catholic Church’s pastoral care. They show how we are active and present in our communities, and they highlight our commitment to stand with our friends and families in faith, today and always.

Bishop Kevin Vann

Auxiliary Bishop Thanh Thai Nguyen

Auxiliary Bishop Timothy Freyer

The Very Rev. Angelos Sebastian, Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia

Garden Grove