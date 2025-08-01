The Crowd: ArtSense 2025 gala to give a nod to the past and a look ahead for OCMA

Alison Hoeven, standing in foreground, visits with members of the crowd attending the annual Visionaries fashion luncheon event held at OCMA.

Invitations are in the mail, I’m told, for the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) 2025 ARTSense Gala. The triad of gala chairs, Analisa Albert, Jane Manolokas and Lourdes Nark declare that the celebration will “honor the past and reimagine the future.”

Indeed, the future portends changes as OCMA may join forces with UC Irvine Museum, led by Irvine family descendant James Swinden, son of the late Joan Irvine Smith and grandson of Athalie Richardson Irvine Clarke, all founders of the UC Irvine Museum Collection in 1992.

The annual ARTSence gala, championed by OCMA chief executive and curator Heidi Zuckerman since the opening of the new museum in Costa Mesa, has been focused on recognizing unique and decidedly avant- garde vision.

The artist to be recognized on Sept. 27 at the museum event will be Santa Monica native Fred Tomaselli, known for his detailed paintings on wood panels utilizing a combination of unorthodox materials suspended in layers of clear epoxy that are mixed with his painted images.

Lauren and Trace Chalmers, OCMA leadership donors and advocates, will be joining Tomaselli to share in the annual honors and tributes.

This evening under the stars will unfold with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner and entertainment on the upper al fresco terrace of the museum. David Emmes, president of the OCMA board, will serve as an honorary co-chair of the event, which will raise funds for museum programs. Other board members and donors expected to be attending to lend their support include Alexandra Airth, Linda Maggard, Barbara Danz, Stephanie Grody, Alison Hoeven, Bob Olson, Mark Kerslake, Carolyn Klein, Hal Struck and Phil Bond, to name only a few.

For tickets and sponsorship information visit OCMAartsensegala.org.

Philanthropist Lourdes Nark participates in the recent OCMA Visionaries fashion luncheon. (Simon Klein)

In other news related to OCMA, a wonderful and dedicated group of citizens who care deeply about the importance of art in our modern culture came together recently to celebrate a relationship between fashion and art.

Known as the Visionaries, the confederation produced an Orange County summer fashion show in partnership with the highly curated A’maree’s, a fashion house in Newport well known to those demanding the latest concepts in fine clothing design.

Cecilia Goodman, president of the Visionaries, welcomed 100 members of the art focused organization to an annual summer event

at Orange County Museum of Art. (Simon Klein)

“The show took place at OCMA in Costa Mesa, welcoming more than 100 of Orange County’s most influential tastemakers, philanthropists, and style-setters for a celebration of art, fashion, and community,” said Emma Jacobson-Sive, an OCMA spokeperson. “Building on the legacy of OCMA’s founding in 1962 by thirteen visionary women, the Visionaries have played a vital role in engaging new audiences, cultivating the next generation of museum supporters, and raising funds for OCMA’s exhibitions and educational programming.”

Linda Maggard an ardent supporter of OCMA, at the annual Visionaries fashion luncheon. (Simon Klein)

The Visionaries’ annual fashion show has become one of the region’s special events, blending high fashion with high impact.

Guests enjoyed a curated runway presentation from A’maree’s, along with a fabulous luncheon catered by Mix Mix, with cocktails and conversation surrounded by contemporary art. The event underscored the powerful connection between creative expression and community involvement, a core value of both OCMA and the Visionaries.

Toni Berlinger strikes a pose at the the 2025 Visionaries summer fashion luncheon, a fundraiser for OCMA. (Simon Klein)

Among the fashionable crowd were Visionaries members Cecilia Goodman, president of the organization; Linda Maggard, Toni Berlinger, Deb Johnson, Lourdes Nark, Alison Hoeven, Marsha Anderson, Beth Bidna, Diana Martin and Wendy Tenenbaum.