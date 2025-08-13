The Crowd: Seymour Beek keeps the party going at fundraising event for Balboa Island Museum

The crowd gathers for an al fresco dinner in support of Balboa Island Museum at the Lido Theatre prior to the movie.

What’s more fun than a mid-week summer movie night at the historic Lido Theatre in Newport? Some 400 revelers invited by the Balboa Island Museum converged on a recent Wednesday evening to support a fundraising showing of the documentary film titled “Newport and Me: Seymour Beek.”

The crowd was greeted by theater manager Ines Gandal and her congenial staff joining Balboa Island Museum Executive Director Tiffany Pepys Hoey and her equally exceptional staff, as the overflow of movie lovers arrived en masse, creating a buzz near the front doors of the movie house.

Despite the fact everyone seemed to arrive at the same time, it was no problem. Restaurateur Dave Ursini of Naples Rib Company and his crew were at the ready set up on the al fresco patio adjacent to the Lido, with the perfect summer Newport menu. Museum staff served wine, and the crowd sampled grilled chicken skewers, barbecued sausages, sliders of every variety, grilled veggies, egg rolls, Southern barbecue chopped salad and more.

Advertisement

Guest of honor Seymour Beek, front right, sits in the audience for the film shown at the Lido Theatre as a fundraiser for the Balboa Island Museum. (Dennis Bress)

Balboa Island Museum’s chief executive, Shirley Pepys, was front and center in the crowd with Matt Leonetti greeting VIP guests that included museum board president John Conners with his wife, Diana; celeb restaurateur Cynthia Shafer of Royal Hen; media boss Dennis Bress, chief executive of IEEI; tech expert Clint Burns, Nextup’s chief executive; Newport Beach City Councilmember Robyn Grant and Keith Curry, a former Newport Beach mayor. Also there were additional museum board members Renee Pepys Lowe, Paula Castanon, Sue Sibley and JoEllen Heck, to name a few.

When the last sliders on Hawaiian rolls left the buffet table, a 6 p.m. chime beckoned all into the theater with a quick stop at the concession bar for buttered popcorn. The documentary on the life of Seymour Beek and his family, creators of the Balboa Island Ferry, includes a look at many other aspects of Newport life over some 100 plus years was produced and directed by Celeste Dennerline and Ed Olen in association with Balboa Island Museum. It was shown to crowds at the 2024 Newport Beach Film Festival.

Balboa Island Museum board president John Conners with board member Dennis Bress at the museum event held at the Lido Theatre. (Dennis Bress)

Most of the burgundy plush seats in the Lido were soon filled, including the balcony (where the cool people ventured), the lights dimmed following a brief welcome from John Conners, then the documentary filled the big screen.

The audience was enjoying the film’s journey into the past when the unthinkable happened. About three-quarters of the way into the film, the movie stopped and lights went up in the theater. The crowd thought it was intermission, so some were off to the restrooms or to refill the popcorn and get another Coke. It turned out a computer glitch in the film shut down the projection.

To keep the event rolling, Seymour Beek himself stood up in his seat, introduced himself and took questions from the audience, giving a hint of what was in the remaining parts of the documentary. One boy asked Beek if he had a pet.

Not missing a beat, the 92-year-old subject of the film quipped, “No, I don’t have a pet, but I have a girlfriend.” Indeed, his girlfriend, Bobbie Daniels, was seated with him. The crowd clapped and roared.

Bobbie Daniels, left, Seymour Beek and Newport Beach City Councilmember Robyn Grant pause for a photo outside the Lido Theatre. (Dennis Bress)

Some of the other guests seen in the audience that night were Alison and Kimo McCormick, Sharon and Gary Grimes, Sharon and Jamie McKennon, Ellen Goodman, Gigi Spragins, Kate and Wayne Heck, Anne and John Wortmann, the latter of whom said, “I learned things I never knew about the history of the harbor, can’t wait to see the rest of the movie.”

Balboa Island Museum is planning a series of additional shows to be held in the museum in the coming months for people who want to see the end of the documentary. Dates to be determined and announced.

Seymour Beek answers questions from the movie goers at recent event for Balboa Island Museum at Lido Theatre. (Dennis Bress)

So, that’s the story for one Wednesday night this summer in Newport Beach. To learn more about Balboa Island Museum, visit balboaislandmuseum.org.