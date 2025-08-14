Mailbag: Rescuers are facing ‘tremendous pressures’ to save animals before it’s too late

Liz Syage walks Buck, a shepherd housed at the German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County in Newport Beach. Economic hardships have led local animal shelters to be overcrowded, with pets people can no longer afford to keep, which has led to an unprecedented level of outreach among rescue groups.

Thank you for running ”German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County in need of rescuing amid hardships” on Aug. 8, highlighting the plight of rescue dogs and the tremendous pressures faced by rescuers in Orange. As someone who has seen firsthand the heartbreaking situations these animals face, I know how critical it is that the public understands we can’t help the helpless without the support of compassionate animal lovers. Every foster, donor and volunteer makes the difference between life and death for these dogs.

Your coverage helps shine a light on an issue that truly matters — and reminds readers that they can be part of the solution.

Dawn Sumerford

Newport Coast

I would like to thank the Daily Pilot and your writer/reporter Mr. San Román, for reporting and bringing out awareness to the needs of our rescue as well as all rescues in your Aug. 8 article “German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County in need of rescuing amid hardships.”

My hope is that the article has an impact on our communities not only in California, but throughout our country as to how overwhelmed our rescues and shelters have become by the rising costs to maintain their facilities, provide health services to the animals, provide food and other supplies, the increase of animals dropped off or abandoned that doesn’t met the portion that is being fostered or adopted. Plus, they continue to need volunteers.

Again, thank you for helping to spread these concerns. In closing, as a volunteer I can only say it has to be one of the most heartfelt rewarding experiences for me. The pups and dogs all thank you, too!

Michael Murphy

Huntington Beach

Just wanted to reach out and say “thank you.” My husband and I were fortunate to discover the German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County a few years ago. The current state of our shelters is truly alarming, and articles like yours help bring much needed awareness. Our hope is that you touched many hearts and people feel called to action.

Mary Rojas

Pomona