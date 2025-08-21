Commentary: O.C. Library book checked out in 1973 returned — 52 years later

Scott Harmon chats with librarian Stephanie A. Mate and returns a book he checked out in 1973 at the La Palma Library in Orange.

Seventies teens were a unique, transitional generation. Raised by parents fast on the heels of the Civil Rights and Women’s Rights movements, we were generally left to figure it out. That’s a generalization, of course. But in my experience, it seemed our fathers in leisure suits and our mothers smoking Virginia Slims were figuring out their purpose as well.

While novels such as “Fear and Loathing” by Hunter S. Thompson, or “On The Road” by Jack Kerouac celebrated counterculture and the protagonist’s misadventures, one series of books, written by a UCLA professor of anthropology, Carlos Castaneda, took a different approach.

He referred to them as “anthropological field notes,” meeting a Shaman of the Yaqui Indian tribe, “Don Juan.” The episodic visits pursue spiritual enlightenment through desert romps and conversations while under the influence of peyote.

The idea of experiencing a different reality, one more colorful and exaggerated, was the simple pursuit of looking for deeper meaning to my own existence.

In 1973, I drove my 1971 butterscotch Datsun 510 sedan and found Castaneda’s book, “Journey To Ixtlan” at the La Palma Library on Walker Street. Readers had 10 days to return books without penalty. As an avid reader I settled into it. Of course life gets in the way — I didn’t finish it within 10 days.

Around that time my family moved nearby. It landed in a box of books, one of many, as our family is prolific readers. Over time I forgot about it. In 1980, my family moved out of Orange County, over the hill to Diamond Bar. And thus the book sat, in a box, in a spare bedroom, for another roughly 40 years.

My father discovered at age 57 that one cannot ignore nor will away cancer. And so, after a 14-year valiant battle, with regular visits to St. Jude’s in Fullerton, our father passed away, leaving my mother adrift. Lost was her soulmate, her travel companion; one half of the story of our family’s life.

The beautiful home in Diamond Bar overlooking the Arroyo Vista Golf Course became harder to navigate for my octogenarian mother and my aunt who lived with her, so my mother made the difficult decision to sell her beloved home and move back to the O.C.— Laguna Hills, to be exact — and closer to my sister, who could better help my mother, whose children have realized that mothers are mortal. Like all mortals, age nibbles away at the edges of our competency over time.

Then, at the beginning of the pandemic, we had to move my mother again. This downsizing necessitated purging, unearthing “Journey To Ixtlan.” The opening flyleaf revealed the sleeve indicating the book belongs to the La Palma Library, No. 23 in the Orange County Library system.

Handling the book, perusing its pages, it called out to me to make things right. A late book fee at 10 cents per day added up to around $1,825, a sum I preferred not to part with. But, I decided I needed to face the consequences of my actions.

My wife called the library and discussed my crime with the librarian who encouraged me (via my anonymous representative, my wife) to drop by.

How was I to interpret this congenial tone? Would I be greeted by the O.C. Sheriff’s deputies instead of the librarian? I silently practiced a number of mea culpas.

My wife accompanied me, capturing the moment. The library was busy, with teens and kids reading and studying. It was a refreshing vision after hearing about the death of libraries.

“I am here to throw myself upon the mercy of the library,” I announced, as I explained the book’s journey and my transgression.

Our librarian couldn’t have been more forgiving and amused, explaining the library system abandoned the late fee practice. I outran the statute of limitations.

After some banter our librarian posed for photographs. We parted ways. Me, freed from the albatross that hung about my neck both knowingly and unknowingly for decades — and the library, now free to unleash the imaginations of others through this remarkable novel.

P. Scott Harmon, is a semi-retired CPA and former president of HWI Corp. who spends his free time writing music and chronicling poor and puzzling behavior by our fellow citizens.