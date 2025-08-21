Mailbag: Kids on e-bikes are creating dangerous traffic situations in O.C.

A reader writes about kids creating “dangerous traffic situations” in Newport Beach while riding their e-bikes around the city. In the photo above, Huntington Beach police help kids learn e-bike safety during a training session held in May at Talbert Middle School.

Last week I posted a video on Reddit of kids speeding on e-bikes, and then throwing a rock at my car on Mariner’s Boulevard in Newport Beach, across from Mariner’s Elementary. It was taken on Thursday, Aug. 14.

I, as well as others, have complained to the Newport Beach Police Department about kids creating very dangerous traffic situations with their e-bikes. They don’t seem to care. There have been several accidents this summer that could have been avoided if these kids had better parents. Something needs to be done about the situation before it gets too late.

Daryl Deino

Burbank

Huntington Beach deserves better leaders

I’ve spent decades traveling in Canada, and during a recent trip I was struck by how many Canadians expressed shock that Americans voted for Donald Trump. They see him as a convicted criminal, a sexual predator, and a bully who threatened to take over their country and is now using the military against U.S. cities. Many Canadians told me they will not travel here until he is out of office. That’s a warning we should take seriously — tourism matters to our economy. So does maintaining our longstanding relationship with our ally to the north.

It’s also a warning for Huntington Beach’s MAGA-dominated city council. Trump’s approval rating is sinking, yet the council continues to glorify him, even creating a MAGA-themed plaque for the Central Library’s 50th anniversary. The plaque was approved last spring, but the city has not informed the public of when it will be installed. There’s a rumor floating around that it will be this fall. I urge our city council to scrap that project to stop further polarization of our community. A public library is a nonpartisan institution, not a political billboard.

Our city leaders should represent all of us — not just a political faction. Huntington Beach deserves better.

Carol Daus

Huntington Beach

Since December 2022, the Huntington Beach City Council majority has shown a troubling pattern of limiting public access and transparency. Item No. 14 on this week’s agenda — opposing state Senate Bill 707 — is the latest example.

SB 707 would require real-time remote public comment and translation services in diverse communities, removing barriers for people with disabilities, seniors, families, and residents without reliable transportation. Huntington Beach successfully offered this access until January 2023, proving its value.

Mayor Pat Burns claims the bill would create “hardships” to the city and that the city has “no issues” with participation. In reality, requiring residents to appear in person silences many voices.

Opposition to SB 707 fits a broader pattern of public engagement, for example: secret settlements, stalled projects approved without public input, appointing officials without public engagement, silence about extremist ties with anti-American militia groups, cutting public comment time, eliminating boards and commissions and restricting library materials access. These actions show a council majority working to exclude, not involve, the public.

Good governance requires transparency and accountability. SB 707 strengthens democracy by ensuring meaningful participation for all. Thank you to state Sen. Buffy Wicks for championing this important bill.

Huntington Beach residents deserve a government that welcomes voices, not one that shuts them out.

Pat Goodman

Huntington Beach

‘Big Beautiful Bill’ hurts Kim’s constituents

Rep. Young Kim clearly cares more about loyalty to her party than being honest with her constituents. Although she styles herself as being “pro-women’s health” and originally promised not to support a bill that cuts Medicaid (known as “Medi-Cal” in Calif.), she voted “yes” to Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

This bill rips healthcare away from the most vulnerable people in her district. It “defunds” Planned Parenthood by excluding it from Medi-Cal reimbursement, and severely cuts Medi-Cal funding for Orange County residents. This does not prevent federal funds from going to abortion care, since that has been illegal since 1977. But it does block access to affordable, quality STI testing, birth control, cervical cancer screenings, primary care and annual exams for 65,000 people in Orange County.

Defunding Planned Parenthood is not about efficiency or fiscal responsibility. It’s about punishing providers for offering care that does not align with a particular religious and political ideology. Young Kim clearly is too terrified of her own party to stand up against this anti-woman legislation — and she’s so terrified of her own constituents that she hasn’t held a public town hall in over two years.

If you’re angry and want to make a difference, here’s what you can do:

— Educate your community. Most people are not aware of the dangerous provisions in the bill. Help share the facts about what defunding actually means for Planned Parenthood and Orange County.

— Call Rep. Kim and demand she explain why she voted to block thousands of her constituents from accessing critical healthcare. Show up, speak up, and refuse to be silent as our rights are stripped away one law, one budget line, and one court case at a time.

— Support your local Planned Parenthood. This fight is not over, but there are difficult days ahead. Planned Parenthood needs donations from our community to help them continue to fund care for patients.

You should have the freedom to decide what’s best for you and your family, not Young Kim. For more information about what is happening and how you can get involved, please visit pposbc.org.

Priscilla Huang

Aliso Viejo

(Huang is a board member of the Community Action Fund of Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties.)

