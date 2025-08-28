A Word, Please: How do you actually use a hyphen?

In recent years, the Associated Press has dialed back its loved for hyphens, so a “well known man” like Keanu Reeves, pictured here at screening of “John Wick 4: Vengeance,” in Las Vegas in 2022, probably wouldn’t need a hyphen. But “I fell into a well-known trap” needs the hyphen so the reader doesn’t momentarily think you fell into a well.

Hyphenaters used to be fearless. Bad to the bone. Unflinching in the face of multi-word adjectives that required two or even three hyphens. An editor would see the terms “anti” and “social” and “media” all working together as an adjective to modify a noun like “sentiment,” and they would courageously rise to the occasion to write it “anti-social-media sentiment.” Not even numbers gave them pause. If beef was aged for 30 days, they had no qualms with putting two hyphens into “30-day-aged beef.”

No more. Here’s an example from a recent story in the Salt Lake Tribune: “anti-child trafficking celebrity.”

A trafficking celebrity who opposes children? Of course that’s not what the writer meant. But that’s what his editors suggested when they chickened out on adding a second hyphen that would have created the unambiguous “anti-child-trafficking celebrity.”

Here’s a similarly bad call in a recent headline in Vice: “anti-sex trafficking operation.” This means a trafficking operation that’s anti-sex, which obviously is not what was meant.

I see this same fear of multi-word hyphens in my editing work. Twenty years ago, writers I edited would routinely use two hyphens in terms like “2,000-square-foot house.” Now I often see just one hyphen, “2,000-square foot house,” as if there’s such a thing as a foot house that’s made of squares.

What happened? Unclear. But comparing old and new Associated Press Stylebook rules could give us a clue.

Here’s an entry from my old 1993 edition of the style book: “When a compound modifier — two or more words that express a single concept — precedes a noun, use hyphens to link all the words in the compound except the adverb ‘very’ and all adverbs that end in ‘ly’: a first-quarter touchdown, a bluish-green dress, a full-time job, a well-known man.”

A compound modifier just means two or more words that work together to describe another, usually the same way an adjective describes a noun. AP’s examples show that two terms before a noun can mean something different when they’re hyphenated than they do standing alone. It’s not a full job. It’s not a time job. “Full-time” has a distinct meaning.

That bit about “very” and “ly” adverbs makes sense when you think about it. In “a happily married couple,” it’s already clear that “happily” will apply to whatever word follows. You don’t need a hyphen to show those words’ relationship.

Another 1993 AP rule: Hyphenate compounds after a form of “to be,” like “is.” So you would write: the job is full-time.

But in recent years, AP has dialed back their enthusiasm for hyphens. The influential style guide now says to hyphenate compound modifiers only when the hyphens can prevent confusion or a misreading. So “I met a well known man” probably wouldn’t need a hyphen, while “I fell into a well-known trap” needs the hyphen so the reader doesn’t momentarily think you fell into a well.

And that rule about hyphenating modifiers after “be” — it’s gone. “The man is well known” almost certainly wouldn’t be hyphenated in most publications that follow AP style.

That’s all fine, I suppose. But the hyphen-averse rules have had an unintended consequence: Writers and editors seem reluctant to use hyphens these days, and they seem downright terrified to use more than one. Where they used to write 8-year-old child, some now write 8-year old child.

I realized how useful these hyphens are recently while reading a New York Times article that got it right. The 15% tariffs imposed on Europe, the Times wrote, were “far above the low-single-digit rates that were in place for most products.” Without the first hyphen, the rates can be anything from 1% to 9.99%, with the word “low” applying to the whole range of possibilities. But “low-single-digit rates” means rates were in the low single digits. That’s a big difference for tariff rates and it helped this reader better understand the meaning.

— June Casagrande is the author of “The Joy of Syntax: A Simple Guide to All the Grammar You Know You Should Know.” She can be reached at JuneTCN@aol.com.