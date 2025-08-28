Huntington Beach and Coastal Commission’s support of air show doesn’t fly

An 8-year-old visitor from Las Vegas plugs her ears as a Navy EA-18 Growler flies over Huntington Beach during the 2021 Pacific Airshow. A reader expresses doubts this week that the Coastal Commission’s recent approval of a permit for the show, even with conditions attached, will protect Huntington Beach and wildlife in the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve.

Right! “There’s not a single person that doesn’t appreciate a good airshow,” [stated by California Coastal Commissioner Raymond Jackson as reported in the Aug. 21 story “Huntington Beach air show secures 5-year Coastal Commission permit — with 21 special conditions”].

I remember the El Toro Air Show. Of course, it was held at El Toro, a Marine base, not on and around a public beach, in a beach town.

And I’ll put money on a statement regarding “the staff and the applicant worked so hard together to move this forward.” Was there any doubt they would do otherwise? No, none at all. They are all in each other’s pocket. This article is not worth the paper it is written on unless you need a good laugh. And shame on them all.

Anyone paying attention to the three-ring circus currently occupying the Huntington Beach City Council and [Code Four/Pacific Airshow operator] Kevin Elliott’s relationship to them, has no doubt about what’s going on and the outcome.

To think that a “staff report” would do anything else but comply with Elliott is nonsensical. And please let’s not drag “patriotism” into this. It’s downright insulting to think that this deal is about anything but what it is — money. To think that this group of fly-by-nighters would “take every possible measure to protect wildlife in the Bolsa Chica space” is, regrettably, not in the cards at all.

Merle Moshiri

Huntington Beach

C.M.’s housing approach hardly inclusionary

“Neighborhoods Where We All Belong” is the latest community outreach by the Costa Mesa City Council. Unfortunately the title is as misleading as the council’s efforts. The state wants 40% of the 11,760 (RHNA) units built in our city to be very-low, or low-income affordable housing, which is exactly what 47% of Costa Mesa residents prefer, as they are low-income working families.

The City Council said in 2022 that these goals would require residents relinquish their votes on building projects, giving the council their power to negotiate (Measure K). The council would then write a strong inclusionary housing ordinance. Instead of affordable units in every build, the council turned requirements into suggestions. A few dollars of in-lieu fees paid to the city, and developers are free from providing affordable housing, open space, parks, or amenities. And for more accommodations, developers can secure a personal developer agreement with the city, and density bonuses from the state. Together, the council has ensured that we all will never have to be neighbors.

The majority of the poor will be restricted to converted motels or high-rise tenements overlooking the Emergency Operations Center at the former Fairview Developmental Center. With each iteration of that plan, the parkland shrinks as the concrete tenements rise. Golf course views and parks for the rich, all concrete all the time for the poor. And just so private equity has room at the troth, the City Council has approved many more luxury rental projects than for-purchase housing. The city is already 60% rentals and 40% owners.

Despite the exercises of residents putting dots on the roof-lines they prefer, the City Council offers no guarantees to them on what’s built, where, affordable housing, or what will be done with the money paid to the city as in-lieu fees. However, the City Council has guaranteed developers a 16.7% return on investment, which is used in calculating the density of units-per-acre they are allowed to build.

“Neighborhoods Where We All Belong” is a good marketing slogan, but an unforgivable lie.

Priscilla Rocco

Costa Mesa

Cypress City Council lacks transparency

The Cypress City Council has finally realized Peter Grant and his supporters strayed from doing the right thing for the city’s residents many times [“‘Farewell Cypress’: Embattled city manager tenders resignation.”] Former Councilmember Frances Marquez tried to blow that whistle on Grant and City Atty. Fred Galante many, many months ago. Their ongoing responses at subsequent council meetings was to attack Ms. Marquez and any citizen trying to question the council’s decisions, including rude, argumentative dismissals.

Finally, someone, in this instance, former Public Works Director Doug Dancs, steps forward to make everyone aware of what are inappropriate decisions, and once again, Galante stops the truth from coming out. And the mayor has the gall to tell us “Mr. Dancs’ issue was settled last November.” Was that the payoff date to sweep this under the proverbial carpet?

Why is Dancs no longer with the city? Who engineered his leaving? Should the public be aware Dancs’ “separation agreement” and subsequent payment were our tax dollars spent as part of the carpet sweeping?

The City Council should make that letter public or allow Dancs to do that, without any retaliatory actions.

To Councilmember Peat, the city manager’s list of accomplishments should be expected as part of a city manager’s job.

The other issues out there are things that go on the “misconduct” list. That list can start with why, several years ago, the new trash removal contract was never put out for bid? Could that have been the result of a former city council member’s previous employment with the trash company?

The City Council needs to do an outside investigation of contracts executed in recent years. There may be other contract issues that belong on the misconduct list.

How timely for Grant to resign before some of these issues were made more public.

To the City Council members, I remind you all, your actions should be transparent to the citizens of Cypress. And remember that we are the people that vote you into office.

You will need to have a city manager who can rebuild our trust in you, because it’s been severely damaged herein, and so has the trust in Galante.

Claire J Sieverman

Cypress

Approved Newport Beach condo project is too big

Do you live in Belcourt? On Ford Road? In the Big Canyon Townhomes? Did you know that the Newport Beach City Council has just unanimously approved a four-story condominium project at the corner of MacArthur Boulevard and Ford Road? No?

On Tuesday evening these council members consciously and publicly breached their duty as city guardians. They slipped this entire project past you . They calculated that there was no need to consult you about placing a large urban condominium at the pleasant entry to Newport Beach that greets drivers at the crest of MacArthur Boulevard, Ford Road and Bonita Canyon. They think that a development of this magnitude would not affect your commute, only ours in the Port streets. The construction noise will pass silently over your homes, but descend on ours.

Want a picture of this hearing? It was packed with scores of residents of Port streets who only learned of it by word of mouth or from two miniscule “Notice” signs staked in the surrounding foliage, 2 feet above the ground and in small print. Every single resident who spoke (about 40) opposed the development as utterly and manifestly incongruous with every neighborhood within two miles — definitely including yours. Everyone agreed that the project is unconscionably too high, too big, too urban.

For more than two hours these elected officials sat passive and silent as every speaker pointed out how this development is utterly incompatible with our neighborhood — and, by the way, yours. The hearing then ended as three of them informed us that we had been wasting our time because “Sacramento” demands this hugely unpopular project and therefore an elected city council has no role to play, essentially conceding that we had just witnessed a charade. Then they voted, unanimously blessing the project. As the meeting ended, one of them said with a shrug, “You don’t have to like it.”

Derek Hunt

Newport Beach

