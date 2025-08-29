The Crowd: 5th annual Festival of Chefs cooks up $900,000 for KidWorks

A capacity crowd filled tables at the Festival of Chefs held at the Newport Beach Country Club. About $900,000 was raised for KidWorks.

KidWorks, the Santa Ana-based organization that offers educational and cultural enrichment programs for youth, celebrated its 5th annual Festival of Chefs at Newport Beach Country Club, a very special event that raised more than $900,000 for the nonprofit.

“For the past decade, nearly 100% of KidWorks school students have graduated on time and have gone on to pursue higher education,” said Lisa Gels, director of development for the organization.

The lavish, al fresco Festival of Chefs attracted a sold-out crowd in support of KidWorks faith-based educational and cultural enrichment programs that seek to elevate young people from pre-school into high school and beyond.

Executive Chef Graeme Blair and his Newport Beach Country Club team welcome an overflow crowd for Festival of Chefs in support of KidWorks.

(Ann Chatillon)

For three decades, KidWorks has been sustained by generous and widespread community financial backing. Over the five years of presenting the Festival of Chefs, a total of $5 million has been raised.

Hosting the culinary extravaganza this summer was the talented executive chef of Newport Beach Country Club, Graeme Blair. He welcomed and oversaw 60 Orange County chefs, along with a variety of food specialists, vendors and suppliers, including many sponsors of libations.

Jon and Lara Langford, from left, share a table with Kiri and Chase Wheeler at the Festival of Chefs. (Ann Chatillon)

“We are fortunate to work in a privileged community here in Newport Beach,” Blair said. “It’s wonderful to see that our members and owners are so supportive of causes like KidWorks. As staff members at the club, we want to follow their lead and give back, too. It’s the right thing to do.”

Chaired by Cory Adler with Pat Merrell and Tim Strader Jr., an event committee making the festival a success included sponsors Lisa Adler, Camille Strader, Leticia Merrell, Trish and Guy Johnson, Tracy and Kevin Murphy, Sandra and Roy Wirle, as well as Kyle and David Team, who also serves as the KidWorks Advisory Council chair.

Opening their hearts and wallets to raise the impressive $900,000 were several O.C. leaders and business executives. Heidi and Ruben Mendoza served as Presenting Sponsors, joining Platinum Sponsors Stacy and Greg Brown, the Johnsons and the Teams. Also front and center for KidWorks were Bank of America, US Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Vivante, Alta Med, Integrad Senior Living, Sares-Regis Group, Gage Family Foundation, Patti and Paul Gallagher, Wheeler Family Foundation, Lyon Living and Jeannie Lawrence, to name only a very few.

Highlights from the long list of culinary contributions include Balboa Bay Resort & Club, Cannery Seafood of the Pacific, Hotel Laguna, Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach, Muldoon’s Irish Pub, Pendry Newport Bach, A-Fare, the Winery, Deux Patas Bakery, CDM, Paséa Hotel, Ocean & Earth, Salt Creek Grill, and Seabutter, again only a small sample of the culinary participants.

Dana Kanne was among the crowd supporting KidWorks at the recent Festival of Chefs at Newport Beach Country Club.

(Ann Chatillon)

“Since its founding over 30 years ago, KidWorks has remained rooted in faith and the belief that a child’s ZIP code should not determine their future,” said David Benavides, the nonprofit’s chief executive and executive director.

“In neighborhoods where resources are limited and opportunities can feel out of reach, KidWorks stands in the gap offering academic support, college and career readiness programs, and investing in the spiritual and leadership development of young people,” Benavides continued. “We cannot thank our chefs, sponsors and donors enough for their remarkable generosity that helps our students overcome the obstacles they face to lead successful, productive lives.”

Jenna Chatillon, from left, Danni Eckstein, Noel Hamilton and Kathy Hamilton attend Festival of Chefs at Newport Beach Country Club benefiting KidWorks.

(Ann Chatillon)