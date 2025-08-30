Commentary: Our daughter was kidnapped — or so we thought

Criminals rely on digital infrastructure to stalk, deceive and manipulate their victims, notes Newport Beach resident Catherine DeCou, after she came very close to sending tens of thousands of dollars to scammers.

It was the kind of call that freezes your blood.

Our daughter was flying home to the mainland U.S. after a trip to Puerto Rico. She’s an adult who has been out of the house for a while, so my husband and I knew she was on a trip but didn’t have her exact itinerary.

However, someone else clearly did. Right when she was off the grid, on a four-hour flight, my phone rang.

A strange man’s voice said our daughter had been kidnapped and he was going to kill her. My blood went cold.

Then came the screaming. “Mom, please help me!” The voice was quick enough but it sounded like it could be her.

With no ability to reach her, my husband and I panicked. The bad guys knew her itinerary. The man told me to go to the bank immediately and withdraw tens of thousands of dollars to secure her release. I was then instructed to bring the money to a foreign money exchange so it could be wired to Mexico in small enough increments to avoid tipping off the authorities.

Still on the phone with the supposed kidnappers — at their request, so they could track me and our conversations — I raced to the bank, barely able to think straight.

When I arrived at the teller window, with the kidnapper on the phone, I somehow had the clarity of mind to slip a note under the glass: “Please help — someone has kidnapped my daughter and is trying to make me pay a ransom.”

The bank teller responded with calm professionalism. The transaction was stalled to give the staff time to contact law enforcement. Loudly enough for the man to hear, the teller said it was too early in the morning for her to take out that much cash, and she told us to try elsewhere. The bad guys knew where all of the banks were.

I proceeded to take out thousands of dollars at an alternate location in case our daughter’s life depended on it

It wasn’t until we got to the money exchange that a law enforcement official intervened and whispered that our daughter had been located, unharmed, deplaning from her flight back to the U.S. They would be meeting her at the airport and would ensure she got home safely.

We were this close to sending thousands of dollars we had worked our whole lives to save through a money transfer office to Mexico.

If we hadn’t received help at exactly the right moment, we might never have known our daughter was safe until it was too late.

Our story had a good ending. But many others haven’t been so lucky. And this problem is escalating, particularly with the proliferation of AI deep fakes and convincing audio dupes. What is forgotten is the mental damage to the victim. If you have been through a traumatic event like this, you never forget. If you have not, you do not fully understand the impact.

What scares us most is realizing how vulnerable we, and millions of other families, still are.

Law enforcement agencies will do everything in their power to investigate, but when the criminals are overseas, there’s little recourse. Officers helped ensure our daughter was safe — and for that we’re extremely grateful and forever in their debt — but they couldn’t actually go after the criminals. Scammers often operate across borders, hiding behind burner phones, encrypted apps and social media platforms that allow them to target their victims.

We need more than just luck and a well-trained bank teller to protect American families. Our government and tech companies must step up to help. A solution will not be found without everyone seated at the table.

These aren’t just “tech problems” or “internet scams.” They’re well-organized, sophisticated psychological warfare campaigns against everyday American families. And they aren’t new. These criminals rely on digital infrastructure to stalk, deceive and manipulate their victims. Telecom companies and social media platforms should do more to detect and prevent this illegal activity on their networks.

Our lawmakers must keep pace with technology and provide the resources and training law enforcement personnel need to do their jobs effectively. The tools that fooled us —from real-time data scraping to audio impersonation — are only getting more convincing and terrifying. If we don’t act now, more families will get that same terrifying call, email, or social media message, and they may not be as lucky as we were.

It’s time for stronger laws, smarter tech accountability reforms, and better tools to fight back against coordinated cybercrime. Let’s not leave safety to chance.

The writer is a longtime resident of Newport Beach.

