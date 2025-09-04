A Word, Please: Why ‘neither’ is so controversial in writing

Julie Andrews as Maria in “The Sound of Music” dances at the foot of the Alps. Phrasings like “neither Maria nor I,” can make it hard to choose a verb form. That’s because “Maria is” uses a different verb form than “I am.” So which of those follows “neither Maria nor I”? There’s no firm rule, so you can pick whichever verb form works best.

I don’t think I’ve ever written a column on the word “neither.” And considering how long I’ve been writing this column — more than 20 years — that’s not just odd. It’s suspicious, as if I’ve been deliberately avoiding the subject for decades out of fear.

It’s true. I’m scared of “neither” because, though I’ve been using it my whole life, it’s surprisingly difficult.

For example, can you ever pair neither with “or,” or must you always use “nor”? Is “neither” singular or plural? Is it pronounced “neether” or “nyther”? And what’s a practical alternative to the ubiquitous expression “me, neither”?

See, it’s hard, isn’t it? But I finally worked up the gumption to confront these questions, and here’s what I learned.

“Neither … or” is usually wrong and always controversial

“This phrasing is either a serious grammatical lapse or a serious typographical error,” notes Garner’s Modern American Usage about pairing the word “or” with “neither.”

But other language authorities take a slightly gentler view. “We suspect that you, like most people, will pick ‘nor’ after ‘neither.’ But if you do happen to use ‘or’ instead, you will have committed no dreadful solecism,” writes Merriam Webster’s Dictionary of English Usage. The guide even cites an example in which “or” is arguably better: “if a man is neither to take orders with a living or without,” Jane Austen wrote in Mansfield Park. The alternative would have suggested “with nor without,” which is awkward.

“Neither” usually takes a singular verb when it has just one antecedent

Because “neither” is usually singular, “are” is an error in a sentence like “Neither of us are wealthy.” The preferred form would be “Neither of us is wealthy.” But Merriam Webster’s Dictionary of English Usage makes an interesting point: “Neither” is considered singular because it’s the negative counterpart of “either,” which is singular. But “neither” can also be the negative counterpart of “both,” which is plural. “When both are dead, neither are alive” makes more sense than “neither is alive” because “neither” mirrors “both” here. Shakespeare used “neither” this way. So did a half dozen other esteemed writers cited by Merriam’s. Still, it’s not totally wrong to use a plural verb with “neither,” even when it’s singular in meaning. But know that many people consider it bad form.

Match it with the closest of multiple antecedents

Sometimes “neither” shows up in phrasings like “neither Maria nor I,” which can make it hard to choose a verb form. That’s because “Maria is” uses a different verb form than “I am.” So which of those follows “neither Maria nor I”? There’s no firm rule, so you can pick whichever verb form better captures your meaning. If you want a firmer guideline, you can follow this advice in Garner’s Modern American Usage: “The verb should precisely match the form mandated by the second of the alternatives.” So you’d say, “neither Maria nor I am right,” unless you switch the order, in which case you’d say, “neither I nor Maria is right.”

It’s usually pronounced “neether,” but “nyther” is OK

Pronounce “neither” as you like, but keep this in mind: The “nyther” pronunciation, according to Garner’s, is considered “mildly pretentious” in the U.S.

“Me, neither” is a problem without an answer

I suspect a lot of readers of this column dislike “me, neither.” I get it. It’s grammatically and logically problematic. Worse yet: None of my usage guides talk about this construction. All I can say is that people aren’t going to start choosing the proper-sounding alternative, “nor do I,” anytime soon. So “me, neither” is here to stay.

— June Casagrande is the author of “The Joy of Syntax: A Simple Guide to All the Grammar You Know You Should Know.” She can be reached at JuneTCN@aol.com.