Mailbag: City’s outreach on future housing lacks vision

Reader Cynthia McDonald writes that, despite workshops such as the July 30 meeting shown above, city officials do not go far enough to engage residents in the process of envisioning the future of housing in Costa Mesa.

On the evening of Thursday, Aug. 21, I attended the city of Costa Mesa’s “Neighborhoods Where We All Belong” meeting. While the content differed slightly from the July 30 session, the format felt repetitive — another round of outreach that lacked meaningful public engagement. Unfortunately, this approach continues to discourage participation rather than encourage it.

A key issue was the lack of clear communication. For instance, the sticker exercises — infantile and unscientific as they appeared— were neither explained nor intuitive. I had to corner a consultant for clarification of their purpose, by which time many attendees had already left, some expressing frustration with comments like, “This is just the same BS as always.” That sentiment was widely shared.

Costa Mesa must move beyond superficial engagement tactics. Charettes, posters and sticker boards may appear participatory, but they are resonating with the residents. People want to be heard — not relegated to three-minute comment periods that feel ignored.

Attendance at the meeting was noticeably lower than the first. I couldn’t attend the Saturday, Aug. 23 session due to family commitments, but the trend is clear: public interest is declining and frustration is growing.

Many residents have expressed a desire for a town hall. I’ve personally requested one from the City Council and asked why the city leadership seems so disconnected from its constituents. Whether the cause is indifference or apprehension, the gap between the city, its leadership, and the community is evident to me.

By contrast, Laguna Beach hosted a town hall last week that was focused on parking in South Laguna. That level of responsiveness is what Costa Mesa needs.

Most importantly, the city’s outreach lacks a clear vision. Visioning was promised as part of the Measure K process, yet it’s absent from the current agenda. Without it, we’re left with the same process, the same frustrations — just on a different day.

Cynthia McDonald

Vice President

Costa Mesa First

Costa Mesa

Scams endanger seniors

In response to the Aug. 30 commentary “Our daughter was kidnapped — or so we thought”: A recent bipartisan letter from 42 state attorneys general to Meta was a long-overdue wake-up call. Meta’s failure to crack down on scam investment ads on Instagram and Facebook tricking seniors into “pump and dump” schemes isn’t just negligent, it’s endangering older Americans and making law enforcement’s job harder.

These scams rob seniors with ads that appear legitimate. As an active reserve police officer, I can attest law enforcement could do more to prevent elder financial abuse. This isn’t from lack of care — it’s lack of resources and training.

Elder financial crimes are complex, often involving international criminals. California lawmakers must step up by holding tech companies accountable, requiring social media ad vetting, and funding specialized elder crime units and training.

Protecting our elders from financial abuse should be treated as public safety — not an afterthought.

Daniel J. Guth

Irvine

H.B. Council is deficit in more ways than one

Huntington Beach is facing its most serious financial deficit in years, due to mismanagement by the current City Council. And yet, the council continues to throw HB taxpayer money away to fund its MAGA agenda!

The City Council and the former city attorney, Michael Gates, gifted millions of dollars to their supporter’s company, Code Four, for the Pacific Airshow, by settling a flimsy lawsuit instead of fighting on behalf of the taxpayers. Then they promised Code Four exclusive rights to the Airshow event and the ability to take revenue from our parking lots for decades, while the city funds the significant costs for environmental review, police, fire and cleanup during the event each year.

But the giveaways haven’t stopped there. To improve its dismal budget outlook, the City Council has declared that it must collect more revenue from rents for city properties; but apparently the rent increases don’t apply to their friends and fellow travelers. The City Council is allowing multiple sessions of the Texas-based Patriot Academy free of rental charges in our library, allowing this Christian Nationalist organization to promote Christian supremacy and gun ownership, and spewing its right-wing agenda under the laughable guise of teaching about the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

This is an egregious violation of separation of church and state, and the thousands of dollars in rental costs is being covered by HB taxpayers, whether we like it or not!

Diane Bentley

Huntington Beach

Character is a set of learned behaviors rooted in integrity, honesty and trust. By this definition, the Huntington Beach City Council is gravely lacking in both character and leadership. As the late UCLA basketball coach John Wooden said, “A leader’s most

powerful ally is their own example.”

Mayor Pat Burns has hurled vulgar slurs at residents three times. Those slurs were not examples of human dignity. Each time the rest of the dais stayed silent and complicit.

Silence is not neutrality, it is endorsement. To members of the City Council: Your inaction is alarming, your leadership bankrupt, and your conduct is beneath the dignity of your office. Your group thinking proves a lack of independent thought and exposes the emptiness of your contribution to the people of Huntington Beach.

I have attended high school student council meetings that showed more professionalism, integrity, and maturity. Your behavior disgraces public service!

Andrew Einhorn

Huntington Beach

