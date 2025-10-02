Mailbag: Let’s consider the effects of national trends on Orange County residents

A Newport Beach resident writes of a recent poll that shows Republican women are increasingly unhappy with the direction the country is going. She believes that will affect how the Prop. 50 campaign will play out in Orange County.

The results of the AP-NORC poll that were released Sept. 19 carry the title “Pessimism about the direction of the country is going among Republicans.” Maybe reporting on the poll didn’t draw a lot of attention, but I don’t think we can go about our daily lives without at least considering how the information uncovered might affect us here in Orange County.

According to the Los Angeles Times report on the poll, the results revealed that 61% of those polled who were under 45, as well as about three-quarters of Republican women polled, say the country is going in the wrong direction. Both are noteworthy statistics.

Maybe we need to talk about it, not to the detriment of non-political stories about our communities, but at least to acknowledge what exists and what effect it may have on us here locally. It is going to affect the passage of Proposition 50.

Right now, at the top of the list of gubernatorial candidates is Katie Porter, who represented our district in Congress. No doubt other people from Orange County, perhaps even Newport Beach, will be running for national positions.

Local governments in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach have long been primarily represented by Republicans, even though they are supposed to be apolitical. There are weekly letters in the Daily Pilot representing the dissatisfaction of the constituents of Huntington Beach, but not from Newport Beach.

There was one manifestation of definite participation of MAGA Republicans recently in the Newport-Mesa Unified school board election in Newport and that was appropriately covered in the Daily Pilot.

But of current interest concerning the poll mentioned above is this growing dissatisfaction among Republicans about the direction the country is taking. How is that going to affect Newport Beach? And is there total commonality among conservative and MAGA voters? Currently it is difficult to delineate the differences between the two branches, but I believe that those differences will become more clear in the future.

Of particular importance right now is our freedom of speech. And interestingly, it is being championed by both conservative and liberal voices.

Lynn Lorenz

Newport Beach

City should steer clear of partisan politics

The theme du jour in political discourse seems to be the 1st Amendment and, within that, freedom of speech. Everyone agrees it is the bedrock of our Republic — our system of government would not function without it.

Yet it is hard to make sense of the current Huntington Beach City Council’s actions on this issue. At a special meeting on Sept. 23, where public comments were limited to one minute, the MAGA-dominated council met for the sole purpose of exploring some form of public art to honor both the principle of free speech and the memory of a deeply divisive partisan activist, Charlie Kirk.

One member of the council did suggest broadening the concept to include other voices for freedom and free speech, such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Eleanor Roosevelt. But my fallback position remains that the City Council should stay focused on its real responsibilities: public safety, road maintenance, housing, parks and libraries, not to mention addressing a structural budget deficit. That’s already more than enough to keep them busy.

If citizens want to memorialize both the values of our Republic and the legacy of political activists like Charlie Kirk, let them form their own nonprofit organization to pursue that mission — without drawing the city into partisan projects.

Pat Goodman

Huntington Beach

Foreign aid cuts felt at home

Congress has approved rescissions that cut nearly $5 billion in foreign aid, jeopardizing programs that reduce poverty, provide clean water, combat disease and respond to disasters. This has repercussions in Orange County.

Here in O.C., many households are connected globally — through immigration, family ties, or through work. Cuts to international development don’t stay abroad. They ripple back, affecting global stability, migration pressures, and ultimately our shared health and security.

I urge Rep. Lou Correa to oppose further reductions in foreign aid, and to co-sponsor and support legislation restoring and strengthening programs in global poverty alleviation. Investing in others is investing in our shared humanity and stability.

Adriana Espinoza

Santa Ana

Loss of teen lamented

I was saddened when I read of the young person’s death while riding an e-motorcycle on Superior Avenue last week (“Teen’s death prompts safety fears,” Oct. 2). Without being a witness I should not make a judgment about the cause of the accident, however after reading his friends’ comment “he had just gotten it a couple of days before and it is super fast,” that might be a clue.

Less than an hour after reading the article I was northbound on Irvine Avenue at 15th street. As I entered the intersection I was almost T-boned by a youngster on an e-bike who failed to stop at the intersection.

My heart had not yet calmed as I drove further north when another youngster shot across the street in the crosswalk near the Harbor High tennis courts. Both probably were about to be late to class.

I would guess if parents of many of e-bikers were able to follow them for a short time, the parents would take the battery out and make them peddle.

Clay Wells

Newport Beach