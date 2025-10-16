A Word, Please: She’ll take the American version of English any day of the week

People queue on Westminster Bridge for COVID booster shots at St Thomas’ Hospital, London in December 2021. Grammar columnist June Casagrande took a multiple-choice test of her knowledge of the King’s English. She got “queue” right.

It has recently come to my attention that I’m a British citizen. I had no idea. My father, from whom I got my last name and not much else, was born in London and spent the first three or so years of his life there. Apparently, according to a U.K. website, that automatically makes me a dual citizen with the full rights and privileges to say things like “pip-pip” and to spell “favorite” with a U.

I will be doing neither.

At the risk of soliciting hate mail, I’ll confess I much prefer American English. The King’s version seems, well, kind of fussy and contrived to me. I mean, grown men saying “pip-pip”? C’mon.

And that’s not just my crude, cola-swilling, chicken-wing-eating ethnocentrism talking. British accents actually are contrived, as I learned from Patricia O’Conner’s fascinating 2009 book “Origins of the Specious.”

Advertisement

“I’m sometimes asked, ‘When did we Americans lose our British accent?’” she writes. “Answer: We didn’t lose it. The British once spoke pretty much as we do. What we think of as the plummy British accent is a fairly recent happening in a language that welcomes happenings.”

That’s right. All the posh “pish-posh” stuff is the linguistic equivalent of those fascinator hats everyone wore to Kate and William’s wedding — and a convenient way to distance the Brits from their tobacco-chewing, raccoon-skin-cap wearing offspring.

I should note: I’ve spent years dabbling in Spanish, French, Italian and even Arabic languages. So my linguistic prejudice isn’t a “Speak American, dang it” thing as much as a “‘Bloody’ is an icky intensifier” and “Don’t mess with my pudding” thing.

Still, in light of the news, it seems I should know a bit about the King’s English. So I decided to test my knowledge of loos and lorries on Merriam-Webster’s website with “The Great British Vocabulary Quiz.”

Question 1. “Named after Sir Robert Peel, what are British police called?” Well, let’s see. I don’t know what a “sir” is, so I might have guessed “surreys.” But this was a multiple choice quiz, and that wasn’t one of the options. So I went with “robbies.” Wrong. The answer was “bobbies.” I should have known that the fuzz, as we call them here, wouldn’t want a name so similar to “robbers.”

Question 2. “Which of these devices is called a ‘lift’ in England? A toaster, a carjack, an elevator, a forklift.” Lifting, it seems to me, is something a robbie would do. But I got this one right nonetheless. It’s an elevator.

Question 3. “While Americans wait in a line, Brits tend to form which of these? A faff, a queue, a pitch, a prat.” As a highly refined and cultured American, I’m a fluent speaker of Simpsons, the cartoon show in which Bart once used a fake British accent to say, “Queue up lads.” So I nailed this one.

Question 4. “Often found in British wallets, ‘quid’ is slang for what?” I was excited to see this question. Finally, I would get some help navigating the murky world of tuppence, thruppence, pence, pounds (kilograms?) and pounds sterling. No such luck. The correct answer was just “money,” which I knew already.

Question 5. “A Brit who’s headed to the loo is going where? The bathroom, Scotland Yard, the garden, the garage.” As someone who grew up in hard-drinking semi-rural Florida, my definition of “bathroom” is rather fluid. So I wanted to answer “all of the above.” Merriam-Webster, however, didn’t agree.

The questions got tougher from there, asking about “noughts and crosses” (say what?), “wellies,” “hard cheese” (another one I got right thanks to my fluency in Simpsons), “chuffed,” “biro” “dogsbody” and “boffin” (which apparently has no relation to or relations with a similar American English slang term). In the end, I got 12 out of 17 correct, which the quiz bafflingly ranked as 3,540 out of 6,900. I guess that means now I’ll have to work on my “maths.”

— June Casagrande is the author of “The Joy of Syntax: A Simple Guide to All the Grammar You Know You Should Know.” She can be reached at JuneTCN@aol.com.