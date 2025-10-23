Apodaca: UCI’s all-electric hospital is the first of its kind in the nation

A new $1-billion UCI Health and academic complex, on which officials broke ground in 2021, will operate with a staff of nearly 1,000 and provide a wide range of medical and surgical services.

Something momentous is happening on a large piece of land situated just off Jamboree Road and Birch Street: UC Irvine is about to open the nation’s first all-electric acute care hospital.

Under development for years, this ambitious $1.2-billion project is aiming to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare and sustainability, while also building in enough flexibility to allow for updates and expansion as technology advances and additional funding becomes available.

It’s what Chad Lefteris, the president and chief executive officer of UCI Health, refers to as “future-proofing.”

Since I first learned about this project I’ve been itching to get an inside look, and I finally got that opportunity earlier this month, just ahead of a community open house planned for Nov. 15 and the first patients arriving on Dec. 10. What I saw did not disappoint, and if all goes well, this first-of-its-kind facility will provide a blueprint for others to follow.

UCI years ago identified the need for a healthcare hub in the area, as many patients were traveling outside of Orange County for medical treatment.

“The patients have so much to be worried about,” Lefteris said. “We believe the last thing a patient needs is to get on the 405 Freeway and travel north to L.A. or south to San Diego.”

Hospitals are notoriously huge consumers of energy, so early on the intent was to find ways to make the facility more efficient and lessen the impact on the environment.

But after extensive data analysis, numbers-crunching and discussions about the feasibility, the decision was made not just to add in sustainable features to a more traditional hospital design, but to build a new kind of hospital powered entirely by renewable energy.

“When you get to design from scratch, boy, the engineering and design teams get creative,” Lefteris said.

Once that decision was made, it was all systems go, with the funding provided through the UCI Health system, philanthropic support and the bond market.

The result of these efforts is impressive on several fronts: the size and scope of the hospital; the investment in cutting-edge technology; the thoughtfully curated design details; and the commitment to go all-in on the environmentally friendly theme, from the use of biodegradable and recyclable materials in the furnishings and flooring to all-electric forklifts.

The 144-bed, seven-story hospital will operate with a staff of nearly 1,000 and provide a wide range of medical and surgical services, with specialties including cancer treatment, cardiology, digestive health, neurosciences, orthopedics, spinal care and 24/7 emergency services. It is part of a multi-facility medical campus that includes a cancer center connected to the hospital via a lower-level floor that spans the length of three football fields.

Its sundry departments — everything from imaging and lab services to state-of-the-art operating rooms to the kitchen facilities — are equipped with advanced materials and devices, and with careful attention paid to designing spaces that are practical, aesthetically pleasing and adaptable, according to need and opportunity for additional services.

The patient rooms, for example, were designed so they can be quickly converted to provide critical care, a feature inspired by lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. And redundancies are built in to the system — two internet service providers and a backup fresh water storage facility, for instance. The data operations have plenty of room available for more connections.

But the hope is that such behind-the-scenes components will be largely invisible to patients, who will instead be soothed from the moment they enter the airy lobby. The decor makes liberal use of earth tones, artwork with nature motifs and comfortable furnishings.

Large windows provide ample natural light and views of the adjacent wetlands and the main UCI campus beyond. Patient rooms have 75-inch smart TVs that can be used for everything from interactive care to ordering food, as well as entertainment.

Even the constant, grating beeping sounds common to hospitals will be kept to a minimum, through the use of a system that sends the alerts only to the staff members who need to hear them.

And because this will be a teaching hospital for a major university, the facility also has a large computer bank and multiple rooms scattered throughout that can be used for meetings and presentations.

During my visit I also got a sense of one important way the “future proofing” Lefteris spoke of could play out. Jess Langerud, the principal project manager who led my tour, explained the hospital will be ready for the next evolution in energy, when it will be able to use the DC power generated from renewable sources directly without the need to convert to AC, which will be far more efficient.

Of course, high expectations aside, there’s no guarantee everything will go perfectly according to plan. It would be unusual for a project this big and complicated to avoid hiccups, and this one has the added pressure of being a trailblazer.

But that doesn’t diminish the importance of what’s being attempted by UCI or the possibility that it will show others the way. It’s the first of its kind, but perhaps, before long, it won’t be the only one.

