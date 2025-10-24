The Crowd: Soiree on the Bay joins revelers in support of Balboa Island Museum

Balboa Island Museum supporters arrive on Balboa Island Ferry to Bob Olson’s home on Lido Isle for Soiree on the Bay.

Billed as a “Soiree on the Bay,” an end-of- summer, totally Newport Beach-style evening recently unfolded at the residence of R.D. (“Bob”) Olson in support of the legacy exhibits and programs produced year-round by the Balboa Island Museum.

As some 100 guests arrived via water on the Balboa Island Ferry, which had been commandeered off course to the Olson dock, a brilliant saxophonist greeted them, sending music across Newport Harbor’s main channel. The party mood was set.

Longtime Balboa Island Museum supporters Kim and Jim Robins, standing, pose with Mary Robins, seated, during the Soiree on the Bay event. (Ann Chatillon)

The crowd ascended the dock, strolled past a private white sand beach, up the ramp and gathered around an infinity pool to take part in the event planned, sponsored and created with a touch of magic by Olson, a principal donor to the museum, joined by Seymour Beek and Cynthia Shafer.

Discovering a welcoming staff of bartenders and servers from Olson’s Lido House Hotel, Balboa Island Museum Chief Executive Shirley Pepys greeted friends and museum advocates. Instantly, the museum event became the summer party of the season in Newport Beach.

Balboa Island Museum Chief Executive Shirley Pepys and Bob Olson, host for the evening, welcome guests to Olson’s home for Soiree on the Bay. (Ann Chatillon)

The magic delivered was created by the generous host in an incomparable setting. Delicious food, fine wine, spirits and superb service were all planned by Olson with his staff and Shafer. Their big smiles were infectious, conversation flowed, people mingled and the sax player continued to create a spell in the background, invisible, yet ever present.

Newport Mayor Joe Stapleton shared stories with former Mayor Keith Curry (a museum board member) and his wife, Pam. Lauren and Kory Kramer of Eagle Four Partners chatted with luxury real estate agent Nick Gannon, while Tony Pyle shared hors d’oeuvres with Darcy Hadlan.

“We can’t thank Bob Olson enough,” Pepys said. She was joined at the soiree by her family members Tiffany Pepys Hoey, René and Stan Lowe, Catherine Lowe and Max Pepys, among others.

Soiree on the Bay event chair Cynthia Shafer addresses a crowd of Balboa Island Museum supporters. (Ann Chatillon)

Soaking in the sunset breeze on lounge furniture placed on the lawn of the Olson property were Jim and Mary Lynn Padoba, Lucy and Rick Rawlings, Barbara and Bill Kneeshaw, Mary and Victoria Fleiss, and Cosy and Bob Ctvrtlik, all watching the late summer sun fade, hoping to see the “green flash” over the horizon.

O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley joined Newport Beach Councilmember Michelle Barto in visiting with other guests, including Bob’s son, Sutton Olson. Matt Leonetti, Jon Remy, Laurie Slodin and Jack Callahan were all front and center. Garrett Colace raised a glass to the museum with Chris Volpe. John and Karen Vallely and Jim and Kim Robins of the eponymous Costa Mesa Ford dealership, brought their charming aunt, Mary Robins, out for the special night on the bayfront. Newport Beach City Councilmember Robyn Grant was spotted in the crowd with museum donors Steve Zotovich, Maralou Harrington, Mike and Pam Howard, Keith Du Ross and Bobbie Daniels, with Seymour Beek.

Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton, from left, City Councilmember Michelle Barto and Sutton Olson attend the Soiree on the Bay. (Ann Chatillon)

“This fabulous event and all the people here tonight supporting the museum validate our mission in the O.C.,” Shirley Pepys said. “We could not be prouder. [There is] so much to do in 2026. We must raise funds to purchase our building on the Island so, 100 years from now, everything we are doing today will resonate and connect with generations to come, understanding, protecting and preserving the unique legacy of our coastal community.”

To learn more about Balboa Island Museum visit balboaislandmuseum.org.

