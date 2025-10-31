Advertisement
A Word, Please: The fine line between right and wrong — literally

By June Casagrande

Once upon a time, “goodbye” was hyphenated. So was “teenager.” So was “email.” So were many other terms that we don’t hyphenate today. What happened? The same thing that happens to a lot of multiword terms: over time, as people get to know them, they fuse into a single word. But during the process, people get confused. Mistakes follow.

Complicated rules about prefixes and suffixes don’t help. Nor do rules about hyphenating two words used to describe a third, as in “forward-looking statements.” And, worse, spell-check programs don’t always catch hyphenation mistakes. So here’s a quick rundown of eight terms you’re probably hyphenating wrong.

Lineup. “The team has a great lineup this year.” The hyphenated form, “line-up,” seems to turn up a lot. I have a 1933 Oxford Universal Dictionary that lists “line-up” as a noun meaning “the assembling of a number of persons in a line.” So if you were writing something early in the last century, that hyphen would be fine. But my next-oldest dictionary, a Webster’s New World published in 1976, writes it “lineup.” So does every other dictionary I have access to. So the noun is lineup. The verb, of course, is line up.

Multimillion-dollar. I expect every writer I edit to get this wrong, and I’m never disappointed. They always put a hyphen after “multi” and usually omit the hyphen before “dollar.” But in fact, because “multi” is a prefix, you can usually add it to another word with no hyphen. And because “multimillion” when combined with “dollar” is almost always an adjective describing a noun that follows, as in “a multimillion-dollar budget,” a single hyphen before “dollar” is best here.

Well-being. I’m fascinated by the sudden popularity of “wellbeing.” Lately, it’s in every piece of writing I see that wasn’t professionally edited. I even saw it on a billboard not too long ago. This tells us something: It’s quite likely that, in the near future, “well-being” will be correctly written “wellbeing.” That is, after all, the usual trend. But I can’t figure out why so many people are jumping the gun. For now, according to dictionaries, it’s “well-being.”

Passersby. No one can be blamed for writing this “passers-by.” The correct form, “passersby,” is probably the weirdest plural in the English language. The plural S in the middle? Without even a hyphen to smooth it over? Outrageous, yet true. In 2019, the Associated Press Stylebook belatedly got on board with what dictionaries had been saying for decades: passerby is one word, not hyphenated, and its plural is, too: passersby.

Longtime. Anyone who correctly hyphenates “long-term” as a modifier, for example in “a long-term plan,” might naturally assume that the modifier “longtime” would be written the same way. But at some point in the past, the adjective “longtime” became a word all its own. As a noun, though, it’s two words: It was a long time coming. I haven’t seen him in a long time.

Re-create. OK, technically it’s not wrong to say you want to “recreate” a wonderful experience or recipe or other long-lost thing. The rules of prefixes allow you to attach “re” to “create” without a hyphen. But why would you choose “recreate,” which means to play, when publishers and style guides sanction a hyphen in “re-create,” removing all possible confusion between the two?

On-site, off-site. Here’s a recent example from my editing work of a writer getting this wrong: “The resort has a host of onsite amenities.” Unhyphenated “onsite” may be on its way to becoming a word, but it’s not there yet. For now, dictionaries and style guides agree, it’s “on-site.”

Square-foot. For some reason, writers lately seem afraid to use more than a single hyphen in any term. The result, stuff like: “a 1,000-square foot apartment.” As if a foot were made up of a thousand squares. There’s no need to avoid the extra hyphen. Instead write “a 1,000-square-foot apartment.” But only when you’re using it as an adjective. When it’s not describing another noun, these square-foot measurements are usually not hyphenated: the apartment is 1,000 square feet.

June Casagrande is the author of “The Joy of Syntax: A Simple Guide to All the Grammar You Know You Should Know.” She can be reached at JuneTCN@aol.com.

