The Crowd: Second Harvest reaps $2 million from fall fashion show and luncheon

Thom Browne designs are shown on the runway for the 33rd Harvesters’ Fashion Luncheon at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

The fall social season’s most significant fashion presentation triumphed on the runway Oct. 8, raising $2 million in support of the programs of Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County.

Timing is literally everything, as more than 40 million Americans rely on a monthly government subsidy to put food on their tables. A seriously dedicated confederation or Orange County women who call themselves the Harvesters demand change to this daunting statistic.

Jennifer Van Bergh, Harvesters founder, shares smiles with major donor Jennifer Segerstrom at the 33rd Harvesters Fashion Show Luncheon sponsored by South Coast Plaza. (Ryan Miller)

Advertisement

For the 33rd time, this sorority of influence joined with fashionable partner South Coast Plaza to produce an exquisite fall show in the Samueli Theater. Some 350 donors, along with significant community support and underwriting, reached an astounding goal of $2 million.

It is estimated that here, in one of America’s most affluent counties, upwards of 87,000 kids face some level of hunger/food insecurity daily. For the Harvesters, this is an unthinkable number. Funds raised matter in correcting this failure.

Max Mara designs provided by South Coast Plaza are modeled on the runway for the 33rd Harvesters’ Fashion Luncheon at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. (John Eckmier)

“For 33 years, Harvesters have stood behind Second Harvest Food Bank’s mission to make sure families and children in Orange County have access to nutritious food,” said Jassel Kaye, Harvesters Fashion Luncheon chair. “The need in our community continues to grow, and every dollar raised at the Fashion Show and Luncheon helps ensure that community members facing food insecurity are fed and nourished. We are grateful for the unwavering generosity of our underwriters, partners and donors who make this possible.”

Among donors supporting Second Harvest Food Bank at the fall fashion luncheon were Lauren Wong, from left Leah Decono, Christina Haack and Nour Kasm. (Ryan Miller)

“For more than three decades, South Coast Plaza has been honored as a premier partner with Harvesters in support of Second Harvest Food Bank,” said Debra Gunn Downing, executive director of marketing for South Coast Plaza. “Sponsoring this magnificent runway show has been a highlight of my career, and it is deeply rewarding to see how this event continues to combine style with purpose, helping to feed families in need across Orange County.”

The day began with a welcome Champagne reception in the René and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall hosted by Mikimoto, with canapes served by Pantina Restaurant Group. Harvesters founding women Jennifer Van Bergh and Jill Johnson-Tucker, with event chair Jassel Kaye and co-chair Monica Wood welcomed Harvesters including Madeline McKinley Aschieris, Natasha Debons, Rachel Fowler, Nour Kasm, Erin Grody Kingsley, Nazanin Saidi and Jackie Wills. Raising a Champagne flute at the pre-event reception in support of Second Harvest Food Bank were Harvesters Susan Etchandy, Ashley Fella, Gail Haft, Sharon McKinnon (with daughter Jamie McKinnon), Nathalie Hymel and Claudia Moorehead.

Others in attendance were Jennifer Segerstrom, Teddie Ray, Stephanie Grody, Susan Croul, Patti Edwards, Michelle Merage, Ann Smyth and Moira Camgar.

A model struts the runway in a stunning winter coat by Ferragamo during the Second Harvest fundraiser. (John Eckmier)

Following the Concert Hall reception, the crowd entered the Samueli Theater, which had been transformed into a stunning fashion runway featuring world-renowned design houses that have showrooms at South Coast Plaza. The presentation included Max Mara, Balmain, Thom Browne, Evently, Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, Lanvin and Oscar de la Renta.

Nicole Updegraff, left, Jassel Kaye and Madeline McKinley pose together at the recent Second Harvest fundraiser. (Ryan Miller)

The luxurious full-length cashmere wool coats of Max Mara visually warmed the captive crowd. Balmain wowed with drama with its leather hoodies for the fall/winter season. Thom Browne made every woman in the audience want to go back to school and wear the most fetching schoolgirl attire. Lanvin captured attention with elegant detail, artistry in every stitch, while Oscar de la Renta’s golden gown shimmered and its red cocktail dress was a showstopper.

Returning to the Concert Hall for luncheon, the fashionistas were addressed by Harvester co-chair Monica Wood. “With a growing number of food-insecure households living above the poverty line yet still struggling to make ends meet, the need for Second Harvest Food Bank’s support is stronger than ever,” she said. “It is deeply moving to see our community come together in such a meaningful way. The generosity shared at this year’s luncheon will directly impact children and families who rely on Second Harvest, and we are proud that Harvesters’ contributions continue to play a vital role in moving Orange County closer to food security for all.”

HGTV personality Christina Haack, left, takes in the Harvester’s fashion show with Leah Decono. (Ryan Miller)

Claudia Keller, chief executive of Second Harvest Food Bank Orange County summed up the event, saying, “Orange County continues to face an ongoing hunger crisis, with far too many families struggling to put food on the table. We are incredibly grateful for Harvesters’ unwavering support. The Fashion Show and Luncheon is a tremendous help in our ability to provide nutritious food to our community and respond to the growing demand with dignity and equity. Harvesters’ dedication allows us not only to meet today’s need but to prepare for what’s to come tomorrow.”

To learn more visit feedoc.org/harvesters.