Mailbag: ‘Surf’s up’ replaced with ‘Turn on the machine’ in the resort OK’d by Newport

An opponent of the Snug Harbor surf resort plan signs a petition in front of Newport Beach City Hall just prior to the meeting when the City Council approved the project, which will eliminate much of the Newport Beach Golf Course.

I read in disbelief the statement by a member of the Newport Beach City Council, upon approving a surf lagoon with resort-style amenities that the council’s actions “saves golf.” (“Controversial wave park in coastal Newport Beach greenlit by City Council,” Oct. 30.)

The project will be developed on what is considered the center portion of the Newport Beach Golf Course, where there currently exist three holes of golf, a putting green, a driving range and pro shop that will all be eliminated. All of the foregoing are replaced with a surf lagoon as well as “… 20 hotel/hospitality units….” (emphasis added).

To claim that the actions taken save golf is perhaps the most incredulous of statements.

The actions on the project in addition to not saving golf appear to have ignored the city’s own municipal code which clearly states that the purpose and intent of a project on the site was established to ensure the long-term use and viability of the Newport Beach Golf Course.

Yet the only project before the city eliminates three holes of golf, the pro shop, the putting green and the existing driving range.

Advertisement

The foregoing are replaced with approximately 79,533 square feet of building area, which includes the aforementioned 20 hotel/hospitality units, in addition to approximately 217,409 square feet of surf lagoon.

The argument that the city has somehow saved the golf course by eliminating it, is akin to bombing the village to save the village. To somehow conclude that the council saved golf is unsupported by the history of the property, the city’s code, the course of conduct for over 50 years, multiple written agreements that the site be used for a golf course and related uses and, frankly, common sense.

I fully understand that the council has spoken but at least be transparent with the decision and own it. Moreover, to restore some credibility with regards to the decision, I suggest that the city issue a formal apology to veteran Benny Hallock, chairman of the Save the Newport Beach Golf Course, to whom untoward pressure was applied. It is the decent thing to do.

Thomas C. Edwards

Newport Beach

Is Newport turning into L.A.?

On a recent weekend, families were enjoying an early breakfast at a Westcliff Drive restaurant in Newport Beach. Some people who looked like gang members to me also happened to be there, selling dollar candy bars for $10.

A fight ensued, leaving patrons, store owners and any normal person shocked, scared and horrified that this occurred in our backyard, in this place where many of us have gone to shop, eat, or visit with friends for years.

Where were the notifications from the police or our city leaders? What proactive steps are being taken to ensure this never happens again?

The citizens of Newport will not stand by idly while our city becomes the next L.A., and for anyone who justifies this behavior, you obviously have not been directly affected by this type of violence, so perhaps you might sit this one out!

Juli Hayden

Newport Beach

Model planes don’t belong in Fairview Park

Scientists and experts are scheduled to present the Fairview Park Master Plan Update to the Costa Mesa City Council on Tuesday for approval. The critical question is whether the City Council will determine the fate of Fairview Park based upon science or continue to side with a small group of model plane hobbyists who previously graded a part of the vernal pool watershed and continue to mow and trample habitat that is home to listed species such as burrowing owls, Crotch’s bumble bee, San Diego fairy shrimp, and Southern tarplant.

Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, a portion of Fairview Park is on the National Register of Historic Places, alongside the Mesa Verde cliff dwellings in Colorado and the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument in New Mexico. It is listed as the Fairview Indian Site, an archeological, paleontological and spiritual home of the Tongva and Acjachemen nations going back 3,500 years.

As the northernmost parcel of a rare, contiguous undeveloped corridor of natural open space that stretches southward through Talbert Regional Park and the Randall Preserve, it’s home to thousands of native plants and animals, many federally endangered or protected and includes one of the largest vernal pool complexes west of the Mississippi.

Members of the Harbor Soaring Society (HSS) are able to fly regularly at other venues better suited to their hobby. Keeping HSS in its current location at Fairview Park could cost the city thousands of dollars, related to securing incidental take permits from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and deploying biologists to monitor human activity in sensitive areas and a regular park ranger to protect the park from further damage.

It’s time for the Costa Mesa City Council to listen to the people who love Fairview Park! It’s time for the City Council to obey the law and relocate HSS outside of Fairview Park.

Priscilla Rocco

Costa Mesa

State of City short on details

On Nov. 12, I joined with business leaders from across Huntington Beach to attend the annual “State of the City” presented by the H.B. Chamber of Commerce. I went in expecting an update on the budget, a reflection on what the city accomplished, a recap of how various events and programs held in our city impacted our bottom line, and what’s coming down the line, all presented by our mayor.

Instead, Mayor Pat Burns spoke for five minutes not to discuss Huntington Beach’s issues, but to again attack Sacramento.

Following his speech, Mayor Pro Tem McKeon spoke for maybe two minutes, reiterating what we had already heard.

The rest of the event was nothing more than a campaign video. It was pre-recorded, preventing the usual real-time reactions from the audience. Instead of sharing the numbers of our budget, we were told it was “good” and then “great.”

The Pacific Airshow was highlighted, without any mention of the length of the city’s contract with it or the many details related to it, such as what is included in the contract, what the projected income is, and what this means for our city.

We heard about the goal to bring conventions to Huntington Beach , but nothing about how the City Council plans to combat the current narrative of a chaotic, divided city that instead drives tourists and business away.

We heard about the need to fight homelessness, but failed to hear a strategy of how. This was especially enlightening seeing how the current city council almost voted against Jamboree Housing, a nonprofit that tries to address that very crisis.

I am glad to hear that the city is investing in new technology, streamlining processes and ensuring NARCAN kits are available. But what I didn’t hear is how these items are being paid for and what impact these changes will have on the various departments operating.

This so-called “State of the City” felt more like a campaign video for the current City Council. I encourage the councilmembers to review how other cities present their data, and remind themselves that a State of the City address is not about them, but instead is meant to highlight community infrastructure projects, future plans and challenges expected for the coming year, and the budget to ensure transparency in government.

Taryn Palumbo

Huntington Beach

The writer is a candidate for the H.B. City Council

Infrastructure issues behind bike crashes

I’m glad e-bike safety is a frequent topic of conversation at dinner parties, coffee klatches and cocktail hours. They should be! E-bikes have been a revelation for tens of thousands of Orange County residents seeking an affordable and efficient option for traversing their communities.

While the reckless exploits of some e-bike riders consistently grab headlines, the proliferation of e-bikes has highlighted an old problem that has existed for decades: poor, inadequate or completely missing bicycle infrastructure.

This statement shouldn’t surprise anyone, especially anyone who has ever dared commute via bicycle, yet how often do conversations about e-bike safety ever focus on roadway infrastructure? I’m guessing never.

The simple fact is that the designs for our public roadways and thoroughfares have catered exclusively to the needs of vehicles and drivers with little consideration for users who aren’t behind the wheel. Pedestrians and cyclists have been chronically underserved and oftentimes endangered by this reality.

While e-bikes have inspired thousands of Orange County residents, young and old alike, to become first-time cyclists, forcing new inexperienced cyclists to navigate our already dangerously inadequate or non-existent bicycle infrastructure is a recipe for disaster. If you doubt this assertion, simply try riding your bike or e-bike several miles in your community. You’ll immediately understand how surprising it is we aren’t awash in more stories of roadway deaths and tragedy.

While traffic safety education programs aimed at school-aged riders have helped and should be continued, all the traffic safety-related knowledge in the world won’t protect cyclists, e-bike riders, and pedestrians from our inherently dangerous roadways.

If we want to take a meaningful step toward addressing public safety issues on our streets, upgrade our bicycle infrastructure. It is an inexpensive and straightforward next step for addressing our “e-bike problem.”

Steve Shepherd

Huntington Beach

