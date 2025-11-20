Commentary: ‘Drill, Baby, Drill’ is dead wrong for California

A sign warns of the oil spill at the Huntington Beach pier on Oct. 3, 2021, after 25,000 gallons of oil leaked from a pipeline eight miles offshore , from the oil rig Elly, with the slick reaching Huntington Beach and Newport Beach. Garcia writes that opening the coast to more drilling would threaten the local economy, environment and coastal communities.

Southern California is home to some of the most beautiful and thriving coastlines on Earth. Los Angeles and Orange County beaches are an iconic part of our culture, our economy, and they belong to all of us. Generations of Californians have fought to protect and preserve our coast.

But now, President Trump is preparing a new plan to open the West Coast to offshore drilling, putting our pristine shores and surf at risk. If he’s successful, this would be a massive gift to big polluters and a major threat to the future of our state’s economy, environment and coastal communities. In our coastal cities, like Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Seal Beach and Long Beach, people understand exactly how much we have to lose.

Beaches up and down California could have new oil rigs and plants visible from our coastal communities. The long stretches of open horizon that we see from our piers and boardwalks could be overshadowed by drilling operations right offshore — it wouldn’t be the same coastline we’ve worked so hard to protect.

President Trump is threatening decades of progress and billions of dollars in coastal economic activity. Tourism, fishing and shipping industries depend on clean, thriving waters. And beach recreation and surfing are part of our Southern California culture.

An oil spill could shut down entire regions and devastate small businesses. And oil drilling can devastate marine wildlife and ecosystems for decades. The risks are enormous, and the benefits go only to large corporations and a handful of wealthy oil executives.

The president has spent this entire year canceling clean energy projects, like offshore wind developments and investments in renewables, and attacking environmental protections. It’s clear he’s doubling down on a backward energy agenda that puts fossil fuels first and the American people last.

New federal leases for oil and gas drilling off our coast in California haven’t been granted for decades. Both Republican and Democratic presidents have agreed on the importance of protecting our coast from the harmful pollution and environmental consequences that come from drilling. That’s a big part of why the waters off our beaches, whether in Huntington, Newport or Laguna, have stayed clean and accessible for so long.

We’re fighting for more than natural beauty; we’re fighting for jobs and businesses in our coastal cities. The ocean economy contributes $44 billion to California’s economy every year, creating jobs across our state. A clean, healthy ocean and coasts support tourism, recreation, fishing and other crucial industries.

Californians have consistently opposed expanding offshore oil drilling for good reason. Citizens have fought for environmental protection for over 50 years. And for decades, Orange County has been part of that fight — speaking out, showing up and defending our coastline.

President Trump tried to expand drilling in his first term, but Californians from across the political spectrum came together to oppose him, and won. We know that together, we can fight for our environment and a clean economy.

We cannot let this administration destroy our coastal economy with dangerous offshore drilling. That’s why I’m working with my colleagues in Congress to pass legislation to permanently end offshore drilling here on the West Coast and in the Arctic, protecting wildlife and our communities from future harm and holding polluters accountable for the damage and catastrophes they cause.

I’m also co-sponsoring legislation, like the California Clean Coast Act, to make sure we say no to oil spills and big polluters. Because we need to take action to protect our shores before it’s too late.

California’s coast is worth protecting. It represents our identity, our economy and our future. I will keep fighting in Congress to defend our shores, stop offshore drilling and build a cleaner, safer, more sustainable future for all who call the coast home.

U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Long Beach) represents California’s 42nd district in Congress and is the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.