The Crowd: Kerus Global philanthropists celebrate its work in South Africa

Among the guests enjoying the brunch at Lighthouse Cafe in Newport Beach for the Kerus fundraiser were, from left, Debbie Childs, Mary-Jo Serrio and Victoria Uniack.

The idyllic location of Newport’s Lighthouse Café, set right on the sand of the Balboa Peninsula bayfront, welcomed the Sunday afternoon crowd for a brunch benefiting the life-saving work of Kerus Global Education.

The international nonprofit finds its mission in serving severely-impacted populations, helping to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS and caring for abused and exploited children. On this particular gathering in celebration of 25 years of the organization’s global impact, the Kerus Care Center in South Africa was front of mind for donors and advocates.

Marcia Ball, left, and Jennie Cerullo, co-founders of Kerus, attend the Newport Beach fundraiser for the nonprofit held at Lighthouse Café in Marina Park. (Duke Burchell )

Advertisement

Organizing and co-sponsoring the celebratory brunch were close friends and business partners Wayne and Cate Heck and Doug and Julie Cavenaugh. Joining them supporting the Kerus platform were Pete and Paula Poulis, Jim and Patti Edwards, and Dac and Donna Clark.

Cate Heck has traveled to the Kerus Center in South Africa on numerous occasions to volunteer her services with hands-on training and has attracted a large support base over the decades.

Also attending the Lighthouse brunch were Patti and Dan Blood, Marilyn Hale, Lowell Frazee, Debbie Childs, Mary-Jo Serrio and Jill McGlasson.

Kerus, founded by Jennie Cerullo and Marcia Ball, has a mission of outreach “guided by a belief that God’s love compels people to respond to suffering with courage and dignity,” said Tabitha Ward, a spokesperson for the nonprofit.

Michael Ball, from left, Dan Blood, Wayne Heck, Kai Heck, David Shockley and Clark Taylor attend the fundraiser for Kerus Global Education program for children in South Africa. (Duke Burchell )

“Kerus recognized the rising crisis of sex trafficking and abuse of children in Africa, establishing the [Kerus Care Center] in Soshanguve, South Africa,” Ward said.

More than 80 children visit the center daily for meals, academic support, trauma-informed counseling, spiritual encouragement, and consistent care, according to organization officials. For more than 15 years, about 1,000 children and their families have been served there.

“These children are not statistics to us, they are part of our family,” Ball said.

Worldwide Kerus Global has trained more than 60,000 leaders, caregivers and educators. Their programs have reached 60 million people in more than 60 countries.

Cate Heck, from left, Jill McGlasson, Patti Edwards, Donna Clark and Julie Cavanaugh attend the Lighthouse Café brunch in support of Kerus Global Education in South Africa. (Duke Burchell )

Event co-chair Wayne Heck surveyed the crowd partaking in a superb brunch, which included the Lighthouse lobster rolls that have been acclaimed by the community. Thinking about the contrast of the setting and the cause they were there to support, he paused and said, “We are so blessed, it is our obligation to serve and do all we can, however we can.”

To learn more about Kerus Global, visit kerusglobal.org.

