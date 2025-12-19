The Crowd: Samueli Foundation feted at National Philanthropy Day event at Grove of Anaheim
Orange County businessman Douglas Freeman, who prefers to be known for his mission of philanthropy across all aspects of community life, created National Philanthropy Day to recognize the valued contributions of others sharing his vision. Recently, Freeman’s National Philanthropy Day celebrated its 40th anniversary ceremony at the Grove of Anaheim.
Nearly 900 guests arrived for the day of recognition, notably awarding the Samueli Foundation with the Anniversary Legacy of Giving Award.
Nominated for the honor by a roster of significant partners in philanthropy including UC Irvine, and non-profit Pathways of Hope, South County Outreach, Families Forward, and Jewish Federation of Orange County among others, Henry and Susan Samueli joined their Foundation members for the 40th anniversary event.
The Samueli Foundation founded by the Newport Beach couple in 1999 has contributed more than $1 billion to a wide range of community initiatives. The network of Samueli outreach encompasses the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, Irvine Ice Foundation, OC Sports and Entertainment and, most recently, OCVIBE a 100-acre community development in Anaheim. The foundation, led by its president Linsey Spindle, accepted the National Philanthropy Award.
The event was presented by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Orange County Chapter and organized by a volunteer committee. National Philanthropy Day is the region’s premier event honoring philanthropy, with more than 1,000 honorees recognized since its inception.
This year, Orange County Business Journal was the event’s Presenting Sponsor, PBS SoCal was Broadcast Media Sponsor and the Orange County Register served as Community Media Sponsor. The effort was chaired by Kathy Ruvolo, retired UC Irvine executive fundraiser, and co-chaired by Matthew Wadlinger, chief brand officer at CASA Orange County. Longtime Orange County automotive industry executive and philanthropist Donnie Crevier, of Laguna Beach, served as honorary chair, while PBS SoCal’s Maria Hall-Brown returned to host the event.
In addition to the Samueli Foundation, honors were presented to citizens and organizations representing a wide range of community projects. Ben and Carmela Du were named Outstanding Philanthropists of the Year. Automobile Club of Southern California was named Outstanding Large Business. Doing Good Works accepted the Outstanding Small Business Award.
Dawn Reese, chief executive of the Wooden Floor, represented her organization honored as Outstanding Non-Profit Leader. Stepping up to accept the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award was Alisa Abecassis. Rose Chhabria accepted the Outstanding Youth Group honors nominated by Girl Scouts of Orange County and others. Finally, Women’s Circle of Wishes accepted the Outstanding Philanthropic Group honors, nominated by Make-A-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire.