The Crowd: O.C. philanthropists gather for a host of galas for worthy causes

Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation event honorees Mike and Joanna Irwin, from left, Parker Shubin, Robert and Wanda Zimmer, and Danielle Fragalla, chief executive officer of the foundation at the Viva la Vida gala held at Balboa Bay Resort.

May 2026 be a year of peace and prosperity for the Newport-Mesa community. Most importantly, New Year wishes for good health, and the promise of new and better horizons. Delivering hope for many in need includes organization featured in the column that make a difference for locals pushing boundaries of survival assisted through campaigns held in the final months of 2025.

Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation

The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation recently hosted its annual gala at the Balboa Bay Resort themed Viva la Vida. Chaired by Katie Taylor, a member of the PCRF Board of Directors, this year’s event marked the first year of the foundation’s ambitious $25-million campaign supporting research, equitable care, and mental health and survivorship.

The Jacobi family, seen attending the gala, was honored as the Family of Inspiration. The event raised $945,000 for pediatric cancer research and care. (Courtesy of PCRF)

Advertisement

Honorees Robert and Wanda Zimmer and Mike and Joanna Irwin were recognized for their unwavering support of the Survivor Scholarship Program alongside the Survivor Scholarship recipient, Parker Shubin and the Jacobi family, honored as the Family of Inspiration. Guests enjoyed an unforgettable “All Star Jam” performance with Sixwire and special guest Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray. A record-breaking $945,000 for lifesaving pediatric cancer research and care was raised.

Supporting the cause were Missy and Jim Seely, Susan and Steve Giusto, Stephanie Coon, Jeff and Katie Taylor, John and Danielle Fragalla and Rich and Karen Julian, to name just a few.

United Way gala

Orange County United Way’s Alexis de Tocqueville Society presented its annual gala at the Pendry Newport Beach, with 500 supporters in attendance. The sold-out event raised more than $900,000.

The funds raised will advance the organization’s key programs and services, which provide local students with the support they need to succeed, empower families to build financial stability, ensure unhoused neighbors have a place to call home and connect vulnerable residents with vital health and human service resources such as food and housing assistance via 2-1-1 Orange County.

“This gala was one of our most successful events yet! It was inspiring to see so many esteemed leaders and philanthropists come together, share experiences, and celebrate the stories that unite us as a community,” said Susan B. Parks, president and chief executive of Orange County United Way. “Together we can continue to be the change that uplifts residents of Orange County today, tomorrow and for generations to come.”

Several individuals were honored during the evening for their dedication serving the Orange County community. The honorees included Tom Rogers and Sally Anderson, who were given the Legacy Medal. The Taking Action Medal went to Michael Hunn, and the Inspiration Medal went to Cinda and Steve Churm. Charles and Dawn Antis co-chaired the gala.

Close your eyes, Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire raised nearly $700,000 at the Wish Gala to help grant life-changing experiences for children with critical illnesses across the region.

Held at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, the annual black-tie event gathered 250 guests sharing stories from wish kids, spirited live and silent auctions, as well as a celebration of the donors, volunteers, and partners who make each wish possible.

The gala was co-chaired by Dolores Salman of Netflix and Kaiser Permanente’s George Salman, a family physician.

“The Wish Gala is a beautiful reminder of what happens when a community comes together to create hope,” said Anne Grey, president and chief executive of Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire. “Every wish we grant brings strength and joy to a child and their family, and we are so grateful to our donors, sponsors, and volunteers who make these moments possible.”

This year’s gala honored Yuhaaviatam (pronounced YA-HA-VEE-A-TOM) of San Manuel Nation for their generosity and impact. Guided by the Serrano principle of ‘Yawa’ — “To act on one’s beliefs” — Yuhaaviatam has become a beacon of compassion and community investment.

Around 400 local children are currently waiting for their wish to come true. On average, a wish costs approximately $10,000, and Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire’s goal is to grant 300 wishes during the year. Make-A-Wish receives about 40 referrals per month, and for every wish granted, two more children are waiting.

Singing, dancing with heart

Orange County School of the Arts announced a transformative $5-million endowment gift from the Martin and Pickup families of Newport Beach. Made in honor of Carole Pickup, a beloved philanthropist and longtime supporter of the arts, the grant was presented during OCSA’s 10th anniversary Season Premiere at Balboa Bay Resort. This is the largest endowment contribution in the school’s nearly 40-year history.

Devon and Kevin Martin, shown attending the dinner event, presented a $5-million grant to Orange County School of the Arts in honor of Carole Pickup. (Doug Gifford Photography)

The announcement stunned the 375 guests in attendance, as the gift was presented in celebration of Carole Pickup’s 90th birthday. Also highlighting the evening was OCSA alumnus (class of 1997), Broadway star (“Finding Neverland,” “The Light in the Piazza,” “Hairspray”) and television actor (“Glee”) Matthew Morrison, who performed alongside current students in an inspiring concert by the sea. While watching the showstopping production, guests enjoyed a three-course gourmet dinner and a live auction featuring exclusive packages to benefit OCSA’s talented student artists.

Federico Monge-Romero, Madelyn Martin, Carole Pickup and Broadway and TV star Matthew Morrison celebrate the annual Orange County School of the Arts benefit held at Balboa Bay Club. (Doug Gifford Photography)

In recognition of this gift, Teren Shaffer, OCSA’s president and chief executive, announced that the Master Artist Series would be renamed the Carole Pickup Master Artist Series moving forward.”

Matthew Morrison, holding the mic, and Orange County School of the Arts students perform songs by Elton John at OCSA’s 10th anniversary Season Premiere held at Balboa Bay Club. (Doug Gifford Photography)

Carole and her family have been extraordinary supporters of OCSA for many years, and their generosity continues to transform the lives of our students,” Shaffer said.

Man and nature

The Santa Ana Zoo’s 33rd annual Zoofari themed “Journey to Emerald City,” was a sold-out black-tie fundraiser welcoming 355 guests and raising nearly $300,000, the most ever in the event’s history.

Hosted by the Friends of Santa Ana Zoo, the evening brought together Zoo supporters, city leaders and passionate conservationists for a celebration of impact, imagination, and generosity. The grounds were transformed into an “Oz”-inspired wonderland with dazzling emerald décor by R.W.B. Party Props and a yellow brick road that led guests to themed photo backdrops and whimsical touches throughout the event.

“The night was absolutely incredible, thanks to the passion and generosity of donors,” said Cat Decker. “We made history, we had fun, and most importantly, we made a difference.”

A particularly heartfelt moment of the night came during a tribute to the late Debbie Newmeyer (1954–2024), affectionately known as Wanda the Witch. A longtime supporter and beloved figure at the Zoo, Newmeyer’s spirit helped shape events like Zoofari and Boo at the Zoo. Her husband, Tom Newmeyer, accepted the honor in her memory.

Henry DiCarlo, KTLA 5 Morning News co-anchor and Emmy and Golden Mic Award winner, returned as emcee and auctioneer for the evening.