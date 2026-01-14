The Crowd: Women of Chapman, CureDuchene supporters gather for holiday fundraisers

More than $280,000 was raised at Christmas at the Ritz, with support from guests such as Kathy Hamilton, from left, Leslie Cancellieri and Donna Bunce.

The Women of Chapman (WOC) held their 39th annual Christmas at the Ritz at Balboa Bay Resort welcoming 275 guests who were treated to a Champagne reception that included Queen Cocktail cosmos and chef Diego Bernal’s traditional Ritz cuisine based on the menu from the former Ritz restaurant in Newport owned by the late, legendary Hans Prager.

Celebrating Christmas at the Ritz are Jim Burra, Janie and Matt Parlow, Adrienne Brandes, Jacqie Penner and Stephen Gall. (Ann Chatillon)

The event featured live and silent auctions to benefit the Women of Chapman’s student Hardship Assistance Fund. Guests were thrilled by WOC member Robin Follman’s vocal performance of many favorite Christmas songs. A heartfelt speech from Mina Beattie, recipient of last year’s student hardship scholarship, grabbed the emotional attention of the audience.

In the crowd at the Christmas at the Ritz at Balboa Bay Resort were Tricia Bailey, from left, Sue Hook and Kristi Jacobs. (Ann Chatillon)

The Women of Chapman have been a part of Chapman University’s fundraising campaign since 1971 and have over the years have donated more than $10 million to the institution.

Among the revelers attending the 39th Annual Christmas at the Ritz were community leaders Janet Curci, Michelle Goeden and Lisa Hallaian. (Ann Chatillon)

Christmas at the Ritz was chaired this year by Jacqui Penner, who, along with WOC President Adrienne Brandes and their committee, pulled off a successful event. In attendance were many community leaders of Orange County. Underwriters included Sally Segerstrom, the Argyros Family Foundation, Whittier Trust’s Marci and Arlo Sorenson, Janet Curci, Kay and Jim Burra, Mary Murfey, Lynne and Jim Doti, Gaye Birtcher, Ronna Shipman, Karen Hardin and Sheral Burke. The event netted $280,000 through tickets, sponsorships, auctions and opportunity drawings.

Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach

CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit dedicated to funding and finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, held its second annual Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach at Shady Canyon Golf Club in Irvine. Guests partook in a refined afternoon of fashion, food and inspirational stories, with proceeds supporting essential research to find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Bree Cox Kennedy and Cary Hyden attend the recent CureDuchenne fundraiser. (Kevin Rogers)

Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach featured a luxury fashion presentation by Max Mara South Coast Plaza, produced and sponsored by South Coast Plaza. Guests enjoyed a gourmet lunch with wine pairings from Simon Family Estate, a boutique Napa Valley winery.

“Returning to Newport Beach for the second year of the Ladies Luncheon is truly special,” said Debra Miller, founder and chief executive of CureDuchenne. “It’s more than just an elegant afternoon, it’s a chance to connect, raise awareness and raise funds that will accelerate research toward a cure for the thousands of families impacted by this devastating disease. We’re honored to share this meaningful day with such a passionate community.”

The Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach in support of CureDuchenne welcomed Catherine Lowe, from left, Lacey Ryan, Bridget Collins, Ashlynn Wooden, Thom McElroy, Andrea McElroy, Najia Choudhary and Kat Johann. (Kevin Rogers)

Duchenne muscular dystrophy affects roughly 1 in 5,000 male births. Children diagnosed with Duchenne experience progressive muscle weakness, leading to loss of mobility and early death. There is no cure today, but research funded by CureDuchenne is paving the way for new treatments.