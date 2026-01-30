The Crowd: Balboa Island Museum is teeming with activities this winter, spring

A Rex Brandt exhibit is on display in the Gallery at Balboa Island Museum through February.

The Balboa Island Museum and the Newport Beach Historical Society will join forces Feb. 26 in presenting the film “Sin City Newport Beach” at the Lido Theater.

Photographer and filmmaker Ed Olen stands in the Lido Theater as guests fill in to see his film, “Sin City: Newport Beach” as part of the Newport Beach Film Festival. The film will be shown Feb. 26, also at the Lido, for a fundraiser benefiting the Balboa Island Museum. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The film by local director Ed Olen, with production support from Celeste Dennerline and Nancy Gardner, takes the audience back in time to 1920s-30s coastal Newport Beach, which became “a raucous seaside playground fueled by illegal booze, gambling, and scandalous nightlife,” according to the film’s publicity outreach.

Some might comment, “What has changed?”

The public is invited to attend to support the work of the two institutions in preserving the history of the region. Tickets are priced at $50 and include appropriate “Sin City” libations and all the popcorn and movie candy one can enjoy.

February is an exciting month at Balboa Island Museum on Marine Avenue. The main gallery features a marvelous exhibit of watercolor paintings by the late, legendary Rex Brandt. The display, not often seen by the public, is on loan from Mark Hilbert’s private collection.

An exhibit that puts the spotlight on Richard English and his book “The Pennant,” is featured in the Main Gallery at Balboa Island Museum.

Joining the Brandt showing in the Gallery is a unique display from Laguna Beach-based attorney and author Richard English. His latest book, “The Pennant,” is a storied ramp in the world of sports memorabilia collected over decades.

English worked closely with photographer and book publisher Tom Lamb creating the image-driven approach to assemble “The Pennant” collection. It represents a lifetime involved in art, storytelling and visual culture. The book is on display with copies available for purchase.

The cultural connection between history and art will be front and center Feb. 19 as Newport Beach Historian Laureate Bill Lobdell speaks at Balboa Island Museum. A major proponent of supporting both the Newport Beach Historical Society and the Balboa Island Museum, Lobdell joins Newport Beach City Councimember Robyn Grant in leading support for the work involved collecting, cataloging and curating local history. Such recognition elevates appreciation of Newport coastal history in the community consciousness.

Newport Beach Mayor Lauren Kleinman is set to be a featured speaker at a Balboa Island Museum event on April 23. (Courtesy of Balboa Island Museum)

Also on the calendar for the Balboa Island Museum speaker series is writer Scott Williamson, who talk March 26 on the Hollywood-Newport connection in film. Then, on April 23, Newport Beach Mayor Lauren Kleinman gives the museum crowd a state of the city address.

Both historical depositories rely on much needed donor funding. Balboa Island Museum offers museum space available for privately catered evening dinner gatherings. Recently, a “Sunday Supper” hosted by Phyllis Parkhurst took place at the museum, where Parkhurst and her guests were surrounded by the exhibits. Museum staff worked to ensure all the details provided a unique experience. Given the high cost of keeping the museum thriving 52 weeks per year, serving some half million visitors over the past six years, every creative approach to fundraising is vital.

“Sunday Supper” crowd at Balboa Island Museum hosted by Phyllis Parkhurst. (Courtesy of the Balboa Island Museum)

The museum, founded about 15 years ago by Shirley Pepys, survives on public support and funding and legacy donors are key to ensuring long-term sustainability. Museum curator and executive director Tiffany Pepys Hoey manages annual member dues, gifts, donations, special events, fundraising and community outreach. “We are proud of what we do for the community. Our staff is small, close-knit and dedicated,” she said.

“Celebrating 15th years on Marine Avenue in 2026, the future is positive,” said John Conners, an attorney and former Goldman Sachs executive who leads the museum board of directors. “Our board is strong with a diverse group of local talent bringing expertise on many levels helping to expand, sustain, and grow the museum.”

An exhibit of paintings by Rex Brandt is on display at Balboa Island Museum, on loan from Newport Beach collector Mark Hilbert. (Courtesy of the Balboa Island Museum)

Pepys said the museum staff and board “are a passionate and creative team representing Newport Beach and Orange County in a significant way for both residents and visitors. We matter in this community, and we are able to make a difference thanks to local family funding support.”

For tickets and information about the Feb. 26 showing of “Sin City” at the Lido Theater, call either the Balboa Island Museum at (949) 675-3952, or the Newport Beach Historical Society at (949) 232-7373.