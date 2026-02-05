Mailbag: Mothers and children healing together in peace and light

Lindsay Litt, a client of the program, plays with her son Gabriel, at the New Directions residential recovery center for women in Costa Mesa.

Re “New year, new direction — Costa Mesa rehab for women helps mother reclaim life, son”

I was truly touched by Sara Cardine’s recent Daily Pilot article about New Directions for Women, the Costa Mesa recovery center helping women, children, and families heal from the affects of addiction. The story of Lindsay Litt, who found strength, recovery, and reunion with her true voice and with her infant son, is especially inspiring.

Through my connection with the Costa Mesa Grand Prix cycling event, I had the privilege of touring the New Directions campus. It organically feels like a sanctuary — peaceful, natural and full of light. The spiritual sunroom, therapy rooms, and family-style dining area open to meditation gardens that nurture both body and spirit.

What makes New Directions unique is its childcare and classrooms that allow mothers and children to heal together. I left inspired and proud to have such a beacon of hope and unity in our community.

Congratulations to Lindsay, and heartfelt thanks to the entire New Directions staff for their compassion and dedication.

David A. Worthington

Costa Mesa

Re “A Word, Please: English is hard and no one rule governs it”

English is hard because it ignores the rules. We have a rule that a “g” before “e” or “i” is pronounced like “j”. Sometimes it is followed as in ginger, general, generous, etc. But it is frequently ignored as in gill, give, girl, get, and a few others.

Anthony Trujillo

Tustin

