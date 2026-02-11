Apodaca: Labeling fellow humans as ‘illegal’ leads us to an ever-darker place

Orange County resident Jonathan Amado, 30, holds the Bible with “Love Your Immigrant Neighbor” written on the inside pages as faith leaders held a candlelight vigil and procession to advocate for an end to violent immigration raids last June 10.

In my line of work, as with many professions, words matter.

They matter because it’s important to try to be accurate, fair and grammatical. Absent clear and factually based language, misunderstandings and misrepresentations arise. Unfounded assumptions and biases are exacerbated. Actions are taken based on faulty assertions.

I raise this point because there is one term in particular that is often tossed about carelessly, sometimes even maliciously, and which should never be used again: “illegal alien.”

No doubt I will be accused of being “woke” for taking this position, as others have before me. So be it. Woke or not, a human being cannot and never will be illegal. Referring to people as such is neither accurate nor grammatical.

It is, however, a means of making it more acceptable, at least to some in our society, to treat people of widely varying circumstances as if they are all criminals deserving of harsh penalties. It’s also a way to reduce a complicated and confusing issue to a simple idea that’s used to justify a brutal response.

Language can be a very effective weapon and an accessory to injustice.

This has been patently obvious in recent weeks as masked and heavily armed federal immigration forces descended on Minneapolis. Misleading rhetoric by some government officials has been employed to rationalize the deployment and what followed — the violent tactics, the breakup of families, the unconscionable treatment of some children, the racial profiling, the abandonment of fundamental Constitutional rights such as due process, the horrific conditions at detention facilities, and even the killing of protesters.

Here in Orange County, we are no strangers to the aggressive methods used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel against people they presume to be immigrants. Roving patrols and raids on workplaces such as car washes and retailers have played out in local communities, and they are expected to continue.

Many Orange County residents have joined in the protests against ICE and the ruthless immigration sweeps that have traumatized the nation. Some took part in a recent nationwide day of protest that included students walking out of class and community groups organizing rallies. Some local organizations have been mobilizing to mount legal challenges.

What these protesters appear to grasp is that labeling people as “illegal” was just the first step on a road that is leading us to an ever-darker place — one in which prejudice and cruelty are explained away as normal reactions to misplaced anger.

That knee-jerk anger obscures the reality is that there is nothing simple or straightforward about our immigration system. Indeed, pairing the word “system” with “immigration” is another example of words used to create a false impression. “Immigration chaos” would be more accurate.

Certainly we should all be outraged that U.S. citizens have been among those swept up in immigration raids. But the outrage shouldn’t stop there. It should also be summoned on behalf of all of those who are trying to navigate the chaos and for the families who love and depend on them.

It’s important that we recognize that the great majority of immigrants are not criminals, and that being in the U.S. without required documentation is not, by itself, a crime. What’s more, advocating on behalf of undocumented immigrants does not equate to acceptance or endorsement of criminal activity.

Yes, some immigrants willfully ignore our laws, and anyone who commits crimes should be subject to justice. Despite claims to the contrary, the data show that immigrants commit fewer crimes overall than the U.S.-born population, but those that do should face consequences.

For those who argue that immigrants should “just do it legally” or “wait their turn in line,” I reference the above-mentioned chaos. Immigrants must navigate through a maze of frequently changing, clear-as-mud requirements, and are beholden to government agencies that can make the DMV look like the model of efficiency.

Bear in mind that there are are all sorts of reasons why people from other countries are here without the required documentation.

Some were brought here as children by their families. Others were trafficked. Some immigrants that have fled violence and persecution live in a kind of legal limbo while they wait for their asylum requests to be decided.

Many immigrants have been allowed to stay in the U.S. under various categories of protected status while their cases were processed, only to learn that those protections were abruptly removed or altered.

Imagine if, while the Super Bowl was underway, the rules were suddenly changed mid-game, and every player then had to figure out which rules in particular applied to them. And every time a team advanced the goal line was moved further away.

It’s a rough analogy, I admit, but the point remains: It’s not easy to comply with a chaotic immigration apparatus. Just something to consider when so many among us toss around terms like “illegal alien” in reference to fellow human beings who, for the most part, are just hoping for a better life.

This focus on accurate language is far from a trivial concern, even amid the terrible scenes of violence and tragedy in recent months. Those of us who yearn for a more just and humane society understand that words matter; they both reflect and influence the way we think and behave. Treating people with dignity and compassion starts there.

