Mailbag: A breath of fresh air in Newport Beach

Re “Balboa Island Ferry set to go green after securing public funding.”

I see that the Balboa Island Ferry has finally, and thankfully, obtained ample funds to convert the three ferries from the old style gasoline engines to the modern electrical motors that produce no dangerous and harmful pollutants.

In compliance with CARB (California Air Resources Board) and AQMD (Air Quality Management District) the Beek family, which owns the 127-year-old ferry business, will operate the first all electric fleet of its kind in California.

Newport Bay would just not be the same sans the three boats ferrying passengers back and forth from Balboa Island to Balboa Peninsula.

Having previously contributed two letters to this Mailbag pertaining to the questionable conversion toelectric motors, and even suggesting that the celebrities who live in the area help provide financial support for the conversion, I am very thankful, along with thousands and thousands of others, that the clean air conversion will in fact take place very soon.

All of us who utilize the little boats traversing back and forth on the bay will continue to give thanks and enjoy the short little ride for years to come, but now without polluting the air.

Bill Spitalnick

Newport Beach

Fond memories

The Daily Pilot’s picture of the Balboa Island Ferry sure reminded me of when I was going across on it with my bicycle, then when I was old enough to drive my car up the ramp and onto the ferry. That’s wonderful news that they figured how to do battery power and I wonder if Elon had any part in developing the process.

Having been born in 1937, which was not too many years after the Wright brothers got off the ground, I have seen a lot. Now, with battery power, will I next see “Capt. AI” at the wheel of boats?

John Kingsley

Costa Rica

