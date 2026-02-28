The Crowd: Hitchcock’s granddaughter featured guest at Women of Chapman’s filmmakers luncheon

Stephen Galloway, dean of Dodge College Film and Media Arts at Chapman University, welcomes special guest Tere Carrubba, granddaughter of Alfred Hitchcock, to the Women of Chapman annual filmmaker lunch.

The annual filmmaker luncheon sponsored by the Women of Chapman University unfolded Feb. 18 at Big Canyon Country Club, Newport Beach. Adrianne Brandes, the organization’s president, led the gathering with considerable style, introducing the dean of Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Stephen Galloway, to the applause of local women supporting the artistic endeavors of the Chapman programs. Front and center welcoming Galloway were Mary Roosevelt, Jacqueline Fox, Kristi Jacob and Janet Curci.

The centerpiece of the filmmaker luncheon program was a conversation/interview conducted by Galloway with special guest Tere Carrubba, the granddaughter of the late iconic film director Alfred Hitchcock.

Women of Chapman President Adrienne Brandes and Mary Dell Barkouras pose together at the Film Scholars Luncheon held at Big Canyon Country Club. (Ann Chatillon)

“Ms. Carrubba dove in with considerable insight into the life and times of her famous grandfather, widely regarded as the ‘Master of Suspense,’” said Kathy Hamilton, a longtime member of the organization.

Following the exchange, Brandes introduced the annual WOC Student Film Scholarship recipients, perhaps the most important duty of the day. The scholarship winners shared with the luncheon crowd background on their student film projects which will be featured at a May 7 WOC “Red Carpet” event at Corona del Mar’s Port Theater.

Woman of Chapman supporters Kathy Hamilton, left, and Lisa Hallaian attend the recent filmmakers luncheon. (Ann Chatillon)

Also in the crowd were Sue Hook, Cindy Ayloush, Jacqui Penner, Barbara Eisen and Tammi Cluck. Additional support from Maxine Larson, Denise Schuler and Tricia Bailey.

The Year of the Horse

South Coast Plaza is the place to be celebrating Chinese New Year 2026, The Year of the Horse. In spectacular New Year tradition, the international shopping destination unveiled the Lunar New Year with artistry and reverence, displaying a dazzling centerpiece in Jewel Court. A recent opening ceremony brought back the much-loved lion dance performance, wowing the crowd. The “feeding of the lion” is a ritual intrinsic to Lunar New Year celebration that represents the deliverance of good fortune, prosperity, and abundance for the year ahead.

Year of the Horse Lunar New Year exhibit at South Coast Plaza at Jewel Court. (Ryan Miller)

The artistic highlight was the appearance of a majestic Year of the Horse mechanically animated sculpture, crafted by an award-winning Rose Parade float builders the Phoenix Decorating Company, combining florals, botanicals, automation, and LED imagery.

The exhibition at South Coast Plaza in the Jewel Court will run through the weekend.

‘Newport Beach in the Rearview Mirror’

William (“Bill”) Lobdell, the recently named historian laureate for Newport Bach, addressed a sold-out audience at the Balboa Island Museum that came to hear all about the history of Lido Isle.

Lobdell, creator of the podcast and video under his banner of “Newport Beach in the Rearview Mirror,” is a former longtime editor of the Daily Pilot, as well as an award-winning investigative reporter and editor for the Los Angeles Times.

His social media posts have generated some 7 million views and the podcast more than 50,000 downloads to date. The Corona del Mar-based writer and editor welcomed Alison and James (“Kimo”) McCormich, Ed Olen, Yanna Briddle, Denise Schuler, museum board chairman John Conners with wife Diana, Susan Schaumburg, Tim Mang, Barbara Kent and Carol Hanes all participating in sharing the fascinating history of Newport’s onetime worthless “mud flat,” now home to some of the most costly residential waterfront real estate in the nation.

Bill Lobdell, from left, John Conners and Doug Hanes pose togther at the recent Thursday Night Speaker Series event held at Balboa Island Museum. (Michael Adler)

Interjecting humor with historical facts in recounting the generations of famous and wealthy developers all losing their shirts trying to make early profits on the development of Lido Isle, Lobdell added pop quizzes on the big screen set up behind him during the presentation. One of the challenges asked the audience to choose an answer from a multiple-choice question: “What method of transportation was used in the 1920s to bring potential land buyers from L.A. to Newport? Choices included trains, buses, trolley cars, autos and airplanes. Of course, no one guessed the correct answer, airplanes!

The Lobdell address is part of the monthly Thursday evening speaker series at Balboa Island Museum. Coming up next, March 26, Scott Williamson will talk about Hollywood filming in Newport. Then, on April 23, Newport Beach Mayor Lauren Kleinman will be the featured guest.