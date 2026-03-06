Mailbag: Public deserves a cost-benefit analysis of the Surf Museum relocation

The Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum is poised to move into the Main Street Library and will pay $500 per month for rent, following the unanimous approval of the City Council.

Mayor Casey McKeon and the City Council’s newest dance moves remind me how my dad used to say, “Here we go again.” Dad recognized that my teen-creative ideas were usually self-serving ways to get out of farm chores.

Like in my youthful days, the Huntington Beach City Council has loads of “creative” ideas.

In their current indulgence, in its March 3 meeting, the council approved relocating the International Surf Museum into our Main Street Library. This is just another wacky idea out of this City Council to get out of the heavy lifting of responsible, adult city government.

The license agreement is not salvaging vacant surplus property. It is reallocating functional space inside one of Huntington Beach’s more heavily used and historically significant public buildings. Some of that space is reportedly tied to the volunteer-staffed Friends of the Library used-book operations, which help generate annual support of over $250,000 per year for our libraries.

If this relocation reduces that activity, the city is effectively trading a proven library-support function for a speculative replacement use. That demands a hard financial justification, not a feel-good narrative.

Residents have raised concerns that the museum was previously behind on rent and only recently cleared its arrears. That should lead the city to demand tighter protections, not offer unusually favorable terms. The agreement includes a low monthly fee in a prime Main Street location. Based on going rates this historically delinquent renter is getting at least an 80% discount! With “rent” terms so generous, the City Council should plainly explain the subsidy. What is the effective discount? What measurable public benefit offsets it?

That is where the proposal appears weakest. The museum has had relatively modest attendance. If the council has not presented a detailed, credible business history to the public then the city is not making a prudent investment. It is assuming risk with public property. Meanwhile, library patrons absorb the cost through lost space, disruption, reduction of kid programs and diminished flexibility in a building that exists first and foremost to function as a library.

The council should release a complete cost-benefit analysis, market-rent comparison, substantiated business plan and operational impact review. Without that, the agreement does not read as sound stewardship. It reads as an underpriced concession at the taxpayer’s expense. Like Dad said, “Here we go again.”

Buzz McCord

Huntington Beach