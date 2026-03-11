Apodaca: Phonics and penmanship return to the classroom

Many schools stopped teaching cursive after the Common Core, launched in 2010, omitted it from its standards. But in recent years cursive has been making a comeback.

Reading phonics and cursive writing make a return to the the teaching curriculum in a what’s-old-is-new-again development.

The mind-bending potential of AI to impact education, for better or worse, might be commanding most of our attention of late. But it shouldn’t go unnoticed that a couple of other, what’s-old-is-new-again developments could also prove highly significant in the years ahead.

Though these changes are directly related to the way students are taught to read and write, the effects could reach far beyond those essential disciplines. That’s the expectation, at any rate, so only time will tell. But early indications are positive.

The first change I refer to is the renewed emphasis on phonics.

The methods used to teach children to read have gone through a lot of to and fro, and prompted many heated arguments, over the decades. Many of us older folks might remember the way we learned to “sound out” words when learning to read. That’s phonics.

Advertisement

While phonics never entirely went away, it did for a long while take a back seat to the concept known as “whole language,” the central idea of which is that kids learn to read in what proponents believe to be a more natural way, largely through memorization and by looking for clues about unknown words in the surrounding text and pictures.

Yet, as the phonics vs. whole language debate raged on, it had became undeniably clear as the decade progressed that we had a crisis in reading.

In California, dissatisfaction and controversy rose as test scores slid to abysmal levels. Half of the state’s students don’t read at grade level, and though there has been some improvement post-pandemic, standardized test scores are still below those of many other states.

Kids that don’t read by fourth grade struggle to learn in all subject areas, and they are four times more likely to not graduate high school. Something needed to be done.

Heeding calls for more aggressive action, legislation was passed last fall and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom that overhauled reading curriculum, with the focus on what’s being called “the science of reading.” In short, phonics is back in a starring role.

The law doesn’t mandate phonics but it offers encouragement to districts, including $200 million to pay for teacher training. Students would be screened early on, and more funds have been promised for literacy coaches and specialists to help as needed.

Other states that have emphasized phonics have seen dramatic improvement in reading scores. And California’s transition back to making phonics front and center in reading instruction — a move that some districts had decided upon even prior to the new law — is showing early promise.

“Phonics has always been the foundation for how students learned. We’ve never veered away from that,” said Dr. Lori Hernandez, director of Elementary Teaching and Learning at Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

But about four years ago, the district intentionally sought to become “a little more intense” and structured with phonics instruction, and invested in more teacher training to support that emphasis. It also has reading support teachers to assist with students who struggle to learn.

Newport-Mesa has looped in parents, notifying them about how students are faring and making suggestions about what they can do at home to help improve their children’s literacy.

“I think the parents really appreciate the increased communication,” said Hernandez.

The result: Scores have consistently gone up, both in statewide testing and the district’s internal measurements. And the improvement has extended to other subjects, such as math, which sometimes requires students to solve word problems.

This emphasis on phonics and the science of learning is encouraging, but as with any initiative, implementation will be key — something that bears watching in the years ahead.

Another blast from education’s past is the return of cursive writing.

Cursive had fallen out of favor in the digital age as students have increasingly spent their time typing on keyboards. Many schools stopped teaching cursive after the Common Core, launched in 2010, omitted it from its standards.

But, as with phonics, cursive never entirely disappeared, and hot debate continued over whether it was still a relevant and useful part of early education.

Detractors saw cursive as a relic of a bygone era that ate up valuable learning time that would be better used by developing skills geared toward this era of rapidly advancing technology.

But the argument in favor of bringing cursive back was compelling. Supporters would point to cursive writing’s documented benefits, which include improved cognitive development, reading comprehension, and fine motor skills. Many educators also said knowing cursive allowed students to read historical documents and letters written by older generations.

In the past few years, those arguments gained more traction, and cursive began to make a comeback across the nation. About two years ago yet another piece of legislation was signed into law in California that required cursive handwriting instruction in elementary school.

Again, time will tell if this resurgence of an educational mainstay from the past will be deemed a success, one that’s deemed to be worth keeping around even as demands grow for investments in more cutting-edge education. For now, the pendulum has swung back in cursive’s direction.

But that’s the thing about pendulums — they’re always swinging.

