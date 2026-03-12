Newport Beach historical organizations join forces in fundraiser at Lido Theater

Newport Beach Historical Society supporters Sharon Lambert and Jennifer Keil share a moment with Sue Sibley, a member of the Balboa Island Museum board at the Lido Theater screening of “Sin City.”

Nearly 400 guests arrived on a recent Thursday night at the Lido Theater, Newport Beach to attend a special presentation of the film “Sin City Newport Beach.”

The film, executive produced and directed by Ed Olen, and written by Celeste Dennerline was based on the book “Bawdy Balboa” by Judge Robert Gardner (Sultana Press 1990). It captivated the attention of the local crowd, taking them back in time 100 years to the early development of the Newport Harbor.

John Wortmann and Shirley Pepys attend the showing of “Sin City Newport Beach.” (Joseph Barber Photography)

The movie night welcomed guests with a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception held on the patio adjacent to the landmark theater constructed in the 1930s on the outer edge of an adjacent “mud flat” that would become Lido Isle.

Originally intended by developers as a marketing tool to attract potential lot buyers, the Lido Theater today is a centerpiece of world-class residential and commercial property. Owned and operated by the Hollywood-based film and television producer-director McG and partners, the Lido hosts a full range of events focused on Newport Beach based community values.

The screening of “Sin City” was sold out, filling every seat in Newport Beach’s Lido Theater. (Joseph Barber Photography)

On this occasion, that community connection was about preserving local history. The movie event was presented by the Balboa Island Museum and the Newport Beach Historical Society joining together and raising much needed funding in support of their programs keeping the history of Newport Beach alive and thriving.

Representing the galleries of Balboa Island Museum, founder Shirley Pepys enlisted museum director Tiffany Pepys Hoey and staff, to organize the event. Balboa Island Museum board president John Conners addressed the audience prior to the movie presentation, sharing short and long-term museum goals.

Kelly Schwartz and Mary Long attend the fundraiser in support of the work of the Newport Beach Historical Society and Balboa Island Museum. (Joseph Barber Photography)

Conners was joined in the theater by Christopher Claxton, who represented the Newport Beach Historical Society, and its founder Bernie Svalstad. Also front and center for the Historical Society was Jennifer Keil.

Following remarks from both sponsors of the evening, the film creators Olen and Dennerline revealed some of the back story involved in making the movie. Financed by Olen in association with the Balboa Island Museum, “Sin City Newport Beach” had only been shown once before, at the Newport Beach Film Festival. Olen and Dennerline cast well-known local personalities on camera as narrators, bridging both the historical and current footage. Olen also incorporated film footage from Jim Sleeper’s “Great Movie Shots in Orange County” in telling the overall story.

Carole Cassell and Monica McEntee attend the screening of “Sin City Newport Beach” at the Lido Theater.

The local celebrity cast included narrators Seymour Beek, Gary Sherwin, Tom Johnson, Ashley Johnson, Joe Stapleton, Nancy Gardner and Kevin Martin. Also on screen were the film’s writer, Dennerline, Steve Rosansky, Dave Robins, Mario Marovic, Jon Lewis, Bill Finster, Paul Blank, Jeff Boyles and Antonella Castro.

Post screening, the audience participated in a Q and A session with Olen and Dennerline, digging deeper into the stories shared on film.

Jack Callahan, from left, Larry and Heather Arnold, and Shawn Mastos were on hand to help raise funds in support of the Balboa Island Museum. (Joseph Barber Photography)

Among the notables supporting the two historical organizations were Newport Beach Mayor Lauren Kleinman, Newport Beach City Councilmember Robyn Grant, Anne and John Wortmann, Linda and Rush Hill, Sharon McKinnon, Lorraine Leavitt, Dennis Bress, Barbara and Dan Abbott. Others in attendance included Renee Pepys Lowe, Sue Sibley, Jo Ellen Heck, Keith and Pamela Curry (Keith is a former two-term mayor of the city) and many donors and board members from both the Balboa Island Museum and the Newport Beach Historical Society.

The event also enjoyed the support of Visit Newport Beach, Michael Kelley, Cori Black, Bob Rogers, Steve High, Rick Haerle and Irie Crouzet.