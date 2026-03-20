Mailbag: Dems need to pare down the primary field before it’s too late

Katie Porter would be the first woman governor of California if she were to be elected this year.

There is a chance that California could elect not only the first female governor but the first governor from Orange County. It is one of only 18 states which has never elected a woman to that office. And yet it is considered to be among the most liberal states in the country.

Democrats however, could be playing with fire by not limiting their number of candidates in the June primary. In the top-two nonpartisan primary, there is a possibility that the unique system could advance one or two Republicans to the general election even though the party has not held a statewide office since 2011.

There are currently 10 major candidates officially in the running. The field of Democrats is so large that unless they pare it down, they are giving Republicans an unusual opportunity. The other factor that could give Republicans an advantage is the fact that three of the Democratic candidates are extremely strong, further dividing the votes.

Advertisement

Orange County’s former Congresswoman Katie Porter represented the 47th District, which includes most of the coastal cities as well as Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest and parts of Tustin. She is currently in a close race for the top position with Rep. Eric Swalwell from Northern California.

I think it is time that we had a female governor and there are no candidates male or female who could top Porter’s strength or intelligence. Also, it is commendable that she spurns corporate donations.

While there are those who criticize her interactions with her aides, which might be attributed to a double standard for males and females in politics, her reputation for having a forceful manner could come in handy in the current political environment. And wouldn’t it be beneficial for our region to have a governor from Orange County?

Lynn Lorenz

Newport Beach

Support childhood cancer research this tax season

When I was told I had cancer at 14, I didn’t understand much, except that an ever-growing tumor in my face was starting to hinder my capacity to breathe.

Now, I understand that I live to the fullest today. I am close to graduating from Cal State Fullerton, in large part because I participated in clinical trials.

I consider myself very fortunate, as many childhood cancer treatments are outdated; some are decades old.

The largest share of funding for late-stage drug development for adult cancers typically comes from private companies, and there is little financial incentive for them to invest in childhood cancer research, as the patient population is much smaller.

Starting this tax season, Californians can help bridge the funding gap by simply checking a box (code 448) on their state tax returns. Donating to the pediatric cancer research fund will bring hope to children with cancer and help ensure future breakthroughs.

Libia Félix Mendoza

Buena Park