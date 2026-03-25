The Crowd: Crisp family honors active-duty Marines, veterans in Newport Beach

Event hosts Gary and Julie Crisp with their son Carter Crisp at 15th annual benefit for active-duty Marines and local veterans.

The 15th Annual Crisp Family Super Bowl Veterans Recognition Party brought together 300 active-duty Camp Pendleton Marines and 200 veterans for a full day of camaraderie, appreciation and tangible support at American Legion Post 291 in Newport Beach.

Marines arrived on seven buses from the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group and were greeted by about 200 community volunteers and veterans from 291 and neighboring posts, who spent the day mentoring the young service members.

Barber Hayden Holtz trims Marine Cayden Vandereer’s hair.

(Ann Chatillon

)

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Active Marines and veterans participated in activities designed to honor service and uplift spirits.

Live entertainment featured performances by DJ Salam Wreck, country singer Gunnar Latham, DJ Quik, the Mike McKenna Jazz Band and surf music group Little Kahuna. There was a special performance by Lucha Libre Mexican-style wrestling, along with Las Vegas-inspired gaming and dancing showgirls.

Dancers Lexi Bakos and Denise Lindstrom flank Marine Christian Aldrich on the patio of the American Legion Post 291 in Newport Beach.

(Ann Chatillon)

Multiple prizes, including a signed pair of gloves from boxing legend Muhammad Ali, sports memorabilia and motorcycle helmets, were distributed.

Marines took home backpacks, sweatshirts, duffle bags, leather jackets and additional high-value raffle prizes like big-screen televisions, ensuring that everyone could enjoy the Super Bowl together.

Marines and veterans were treated to a full-day of hospitality. Specialty coffee and fresh doughnuts were served in the morning followed by classic hamburgers and hot dogs for lunch and an amazing prime rib dinner.

Cash drawings and direct gifts were presented throughout the day, with about $50,000 awarded to the attending Marines and veterans, underscoring the event’s commitment to meaningful financial support alongside celebration.

Ginni and Kent Valley donated their yacht, Oohrah, for the day, hosting harbor cruises for Marines

(Ann Chatillon)

Following the game, the Tupua Fire Dancers delivered a high-energy Polynesian fire performance, providing a finale before the Marines boarded buses to return to base.

Two 99-year-old veterans stood as living reminders of American service and sacrifice. Charles Cram, who participated in the amphibious landing on Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945, earned the Silver Star as a Navy corpsman. Retired Lt. Col. Jim Tucker, an Army Ranger Hall of Fame inductee, also attended, bridging nearly a century of military history with today’s active-duty Marines.

The Crisp family honored active duty Marines and veterans in Newport Beach.

(Ann Chatillon

)

Founder and party hosts Gary and Julie Crisp were recognized for 15 years of dedication to service members.

“This event has always been about making sure our Marines and veterans know they are appreciated,” Gary Crisp said. “Fifteen years later, seeing the friendships and mentorships formed here is what makes it all worthwhile.”

Manny and Liz Montanez



(Ann Chatillon

)

Certificates of recognition were presented by Newport Beach Mayor Lauren Kleiman, Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) and a representative from the office of California State Treasurer Fiona Ma.

Funds generated through the event will support the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment and its service members through its nonprofit platform.

