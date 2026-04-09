Mailbag: Laguna Beach needs zone-by-zone fire drills

Jeremy Delos Reyes, Kaiaulu Initiatives, center, and guest speakers Apu Kalama-Jacobson, Hawaii Federal Fire Department and Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King, from left, in a panel discussion about community preparedness and wildfires following the recent screening of “Lahaina: Voices of Change” at the Rivian South Coast Theater.

Re Laguna Beach, Lahaina fire survivors promote community preparedness at film screening

During last week’s screening of “Lahaina: Voices of Change,” Laguna Fire Chief Niko King said he loses sleep over how little residents know about what to do in a wildfire.

Laguna Beach has one structural reality every resident should understand: two roads in and out — Pacific Coast Highway and Laguna Canyon Road — and an estimated four-to-eight-hour evacuation window whose underlying assumptions nobody has explained. Best case? No Santa Ana winds, no rush hour, no tourist season. Reality rarely cooperates.

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The Palisades, Eaton and Lahaina fires showed what happens when evacuation systems go untested. In the Eaton fire, alerts never reached some residents and fatalities followed. In the Palisades, abandoned vehicles blocked Sunset Boulevard; bulldozers cleared it mid-fire. In Lahaina, gridlock pushed residents toward the ocean. People died in their cars.

These are not abstract warnings. They are blueprints.

One contrast is instructive. After its 1993 wildfire, the Topanga Coalition for Emergency Preparedness (TCEP.org) began holding regular in-person evacuation drills. During last year’s fires, they coordinated preemptive road closures and contra-flow planning before fire arrived. One fatality: a resident who refused to evacuate.

Laguna holds no in-person drills — and when asked, both Chief King and Police Chief Calvert have said that drills are too expensive and would be poorly attended. But Laguna has never held one. How do they know?

Our community includes seniors with mobility challenges, families with children in schools and camps, and residents who need support to evacuate safely. Without zone-by-zone drills, we cannot identify bottlenecks, test our two-road system under pressure, or build the neighborhood networks that separate orderly evacuation from chaos. One disabled vehicle, one accident, and that window collapses.

Some residents believe the beach offers a fallback. It does not. Laguna’s water temperatures, tidal range and currents cannot support prolonged stays — especially if fire moves toward the coast.

What must happen: zone-by-zone evacuation drills, starting with high-vulnerability areas the city has already identified; a community forum drawing on TCEP.org’s expertise; education on shelter-in-place and trapped-vehicle scenarios; and neighborhood action groups trained to support those who cannot self-evacuate.

The city recently hired Emergency Ops Coordinator Sarah Limones and Community Preparedness Educator Shannon Martinez for precisely this work. They can use the on-going Community Preparedness Workshops to do it.

Email all five council members at CityCouncil@lagunabeachcity.net and City Manager Dave Kiff at dkiff@lagunabeachcity.net. Demand a community forum with TCEP.org and zone-by-zone drills this year.

The only way to know if our evacuation system works is to test it — before the next fire does it for us.

Kiku Terasaki

Laguna Beach

Chapman’s anti-discrimination policy

Re Chapman ‘considers’ disputed antisemitism definition

I have been flummoxed for nearly two years regarding the allegations of antisemiitism supposedly running rampant on major university campuses. The federal investigation into Chapman University’s failure to act against antisemitism as defined by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) is at best vague and at worst anything anyone wants to define as antisemitic (i.e. “antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.”)

To somehow suggest or equate subjective perceptions of antiemitism with substantial historical events like the Nazi Holocaust diminishes the horror of the long, tragic history of pogroms, diasporas, genocides and mass murder of Jews. It is rarely, if ever, described how the alleged university antisemitism, which supposedly is systemic, is manifested.

Any suggestion that protests in favor of Palestinian rights as seen on numerous campuses is tantamount to antisemitism is absurd. The notion that anti-Zionism is antisemitic is even more absurd. We should never forget that at the dawn of Israel in 1948, there were more Jewish anti-Zionists than Zionists, nor should we forget that at many elite universities Jews are represented in the administrations, faculty and student bodies well beyond their average national population, a fact we should all praise.

Ron Terranova

Huntington Beach

Restored civic unity

It has been a rough spring for the seven-member MAGA Huntington Beach City Council, especially with state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta breathing down their necks over the state audit of the sweetheart deal made in the Pacific Airshow settlement, in addition to litigation involving housing, voter ID, and other issues.

Of course the MAGAs on the council have no one but themselves to blame for their belligerent culture wars approach to governing. The tragedy is that the community is getting its reputation dragged through the mud, and we are at risk for retaliation from Sacramento in the form of fines, restrictions, loss of local control and other punishments for our ideological insolence.

This was brought out at the most recent council meeting of April 7, when numerous citizens roasted the council in public comments over issues of cronyism, lack of transparency, lack of attention to community interests, general disdain for any opposition from residents, and an overarching lack of leadership and problem solving in guiding our city. It was brutal.

A new slate of community-oriented candidates is gearing up to challenge the MAGA Huntington Beach City Council incumbents in November. It features nonprofit executives with legal and financial experience, and volunteer community leaders who champion treasured civic institutions like our public library system. Unlike the MAGA incumbents, they are committed to honesty, transparency and serving the entire community. They will provide the change we need to restore both the reputation of Surf City and provide a much sunnier future for our city.

If the new slate wins, our citizens will be treated with respect and not disdain. Cronyism will be eliminated, and partisan special interests will not dominate the civic landscape. Boorish behavior will be struck from the dais at city council meetings. Civic unity will be restored.

While other Orange County cities are facing dissension from hardline conservatives pushing partisan agendas, Huntington Beach has been ground zero for ideological iconoclasm in local government since the 2022 election. It’s time we value competency and compassion in our leaders, and not combativeness and callousness. We need to go from rough to smooth.

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach

Art education threatened

Re Mark Saville named LCAD’s interim president, as Steven Brittan steps down

In response to your article about LCAD (Laguna College of Art and Design) and my recent departure, I thank you for recognizing the great strides being made by LCAD and its hopeful future.

I love the college, enjoyed my time there and have high hopes for the college despite the choppy waters ahead created by the current political climate that is observing a historic reduction in funding.

To even the most casual observer the disruption of over $12 billion for education directed by President Trump has a direct and regrettable impact on art education. Indeed, recent events are observing the complete elimination of the National Endowment for the Arts. Facing these draconian measures threatens the future of education and more particularly education in the arts. For this reason, our community support for institutions such as LCAD, becomes a worthwhile and necessary endeavor for the entire community.

I am very proud of the progress and the direction of LCAD and its students and hope that the college and other institutions committed to education will continue to flourish despite efforts to undercut or entirely eliminate education.

Steven Brittan

Former president

Laguna College of Art

