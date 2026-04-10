Apodaca: Hero worship can obscure the accomplishments of a wider collective

The successes of the farmworkers’ movement should never have been ascribed to just one man’s vision.

In 1840, Scottish historian and philosopher Thomas Carlyle stated “the history of the world is but the biography of great men.”

So began the popularization of the Great Man Theory, which posits that historical events and movements are made possible because of exceptional men. Carlyle and his like-minded contemporaries were convinced these great men were born with superior attributes and that history turned on the decisions made and actions undertaken by these unique geniuses.

Nearly two centuries later, I think most of us would disagree that leaders are born to glorious distinction and would argue that other factors — the environment in which they were raised, the opportunities they were afforded, happenstance — play a significant role in their rise to power and influence. And on behalf of womankind, I take umbrage with the presumption that only men are capable of greatness.

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Yet even today we remain susceptible to great-man thinking. We have a habit of reducing the lessons of history to tidy stories of illustrious individuals, mostly men. We lionize these heroes and, often, without even realizing, regard them almost as deities who singularly determine the course of human events.

And when those demigods come crashing down to earth, we are faced with a reckoning. Case in point: César Chávez.

For decades, the late United Farm Workers co-founder has been accorded Great Man-style reverence for his championing of farm worker’s rights. Although he was dogged by controversy throughout his life — not unlike many icons — his memory has nevertheless been enshrined in near mythic status.

Now, in light of the public airing of sexual misconduct accusations, including allegations he assaulted girls as young as 12, we can’t seem to distance ourselves from that memory fast enough.

As previously reported in the Daily Pilot & TimesOC, some leaders in Santa Ana, home to Orange County’s largest Latino population, have called for his name to be stripped from public spaces.

It’s not just Santa Ana. Murals all over the county and state are being covered or removed; libraries, parks, schools and other institutions will likely be renamed, and state legislators proposed that the holiday honoring him be reimagined as “Farmworkers Day.”

A reassessment of Chávez’s legacy is entirely appropriate. But while we’re busy washing away his name and likeness, we should not ignore the opportunity for broader reflection. Our penchant for viewing history largely through the lens of great men does a disservice to all of us, and that is a problem that also deserves attention.

I’m not arguing against the concept of heroes that we look to for inspiration and example. But our reductive views of history and elevation of certain leaders to lofty mountaintops of adoration often lead us to overlook their failings, which, in some cases, are considerable. Chavez’s comeuppance is the exception rather than the rule.

We still downplay the uncomfortable fact that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson enslaved people. Christopher Columbus didn’t discover America, and his actions caused immense suffering among native peoples. Many of history’s, and today’s, leading figures have deeply troubling backgrounds that include racism, sexism, antisemitism, bullying and violence.

Another problematic aspect of our hero worship is that it gives short shrift to the contributions of others. Indeed, it could be argued that Dolores Huerta, a fellow labor organizer who recently came forward with allegations that Chávez raped her, played an equally crucial role in the farmworkers movement, yet her legacy to date has largely been overshadowed by Chávez.

Name any “great man” and we can find many people on whose shoulders they stood. Thomas Edison borrowed profusely — I use the word “borrowed” euphemistically — from other scientists. James Watson and Francis Crick are credited with discovering the structure of DNA, while the brilliant scientist Rosalind Franklin was snubbed. Steve Jobs was a marketing maestro, but he surrounded himself with top technical talent that designed and built his companies’ innovative products.

There are countless others who throughout history have helped shape our world, yet they remain nameless and faceless, their contributions conveniently folded into the stories that we tell about “great men.”

That’s why Chávez’s alleged sexual misconduct should in no way negate the achievements of the farmworkers movement. If anything, it should give us pause to consider that the movement’s successes should never have been ascribed to just one man’s vision; rather, it was built on the passion and hard work of many people.

History is complicated, filled with nuance and complex cause-and-effect trajectories. One person might be “great” within a certain context, but there’s always a bigger picture to consider.

It’s discouraging that we continue to look for saviors to emerge and solve our problems. Beware the leader who declares that they, and only they, have all the answers. Believing that can lead to a toxic power dynamic — too much power in the hands of one person and a learned helplessness among his followers.

I still have hope that our society is capable of a deeper understanding of who we are, how we got to where we are and how we can use the lessons learned to build a better future.

That’s a tougher assignment than relying on easy-to-digest tales of paragons. But our nation’s health depends upon a thorough and honest examination of our foundations, even when they’re messy. Especially when they are.

