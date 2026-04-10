The Crowd: A table for 2, served with a side of splendor

A dining experience is de rigueur for most social gatherings. Once centered around the family home table, the blending of conversation and cuisine lifted and solidified cultural tradition, passing from generation to generation over centuries.

This remains true today, to a degree. Yet, the family table is now more likely than in years past to be a table in a chosen restaurant.

An explosion of video programming championing the entire realm of cuisine, from Guy Fiori to the Pioneer Woman to Ina Garten, has captivated the nation. There’s “Top Chef,” “Iron Chef,” “Master Chef,” “Chef’s Table,” “The Mind of a Chef,” and those shows are just the beginning of the list. If Julia Child only knew what she started.

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The proliferation of, and obsession with, food consciousness, has brought about an odd and unintended consequence. So many cuisine experts are seeking unique status, the result is a sameness quality to much of the food hyperbole. As it is said, “too many cooks spoil the broth.”

In Southern California, and specifically in Orange County, we are privileged to have excellent chefs leading dining rooms ranging from holes in the wall to elegant modern architectural spaces. Searching for the utmost original and creative restaurant for a Friday afternoon lunch, a business friend suggested Knife Pleat at Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza. A reservation was made.

Knife Pleat proprietors Yassmin Sarmadi, seated, and Chef Tony Esnault pose for a portrait. (John Dole)

We met at noon on the plaza’s Penthouse Level, just minutes before the afternoon crush. Chef Tony Esnault, with his wife and business partner Yassmin Sarmadi, offered us a gracious welcome. Our table awaited at the center of the dining room, where the restaurant’s high ceiling and strategically placed fluted architectural columns demanded respect. It was a very modern setting, yet understated and quiet.

Surrounded by a strong sense of luxury, my friend asked if I was prepared for a luxurious lunch.

Sarmadi, who was standing tableside, heard the exchange and answered the query with restraint.

“The definition of luxury is different for everyone. Some may consider a simple French bistro luxurious, while others will insist on a three-star Michelin if it’s to be called luxury dining,” she said.

“Our goal is not luxury for its own sake, but to ensure our guests have a memorable experience, eating dishes carefully composed of pure, organic ingredients, crafted through years of Tony’s training, stemming from centuries of French culinary heritage and served by informed and hospitable staff.

“If you have the time and are inclined to dine with us for three hours, we will warmly accommodate you. But we can also serve you our three-course prix fixe lunch in one hour if you’d prefer.”

We took the middle path and dined for some two hours. Decadent, but appreciated. The quality of the service and the presentation of each plate created an artistic moment.

“We take the same service and culinary approach to lunch and dinner,” Sarmadi told us. “A dish can’t be prepared in different ways depending on when it’s being eaten, and proper service is the same regardless of time of day. Our customers have in common a love for dining and hospitality, and an appreciation for simplicity and purity. I won’t pretend that Knife Pleat is affordable for everyone, but we do have guests from various walks of life. We have regulars who may not give a second thought to the cost of what they order, and guests who’ve saved up to come to Knife Pleat for a special occasion; we have foreign travelers, diners from around the U.S., from L.A., San Diego and most notably, of course, locals from Orange County.”

For the pre-fixe luncheon ($95), the presentation began with an amuse bouche from the chef, a verrine of Champagne, grape and cashew. Each course offered a choice of three servings. We choose kanpachi (shoyu vinaigrette, daikon and trout roe). Also offered was chicory (candied walnuts and Bartlett pear) or white asparagus salad (celery, brioche, chives). We requested bread service and it was superb.

Knife Pleat’s lamb entree. (Courtesy of Knife Pleat)

For the principal course, I chose the barley risotto (chestnut, brassica foam, parmesan) while my lunch date preferred the Japanese seabream (mandarin, rainbow chard, preserved lemon). Also offered was Tajima wagyu, for a surcharge.

Knife Pleat is best known for its Louis XV hazelnut gianduja chocolate cake. A coconut creation and chocolate yuzu sorbet are also on the menu.

Dessert was enhanced by a complimentary trio of petit mignardises — the orangette was superb.

Esnault shared that the majority of Knife Pleat’’s ingredients are sourced locally. Working with the Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano, they acquire local organic produce. Other ingredients, such as truffles, can’t be secured locally and certain proteins are sourced from outside California.

Louis XV, Knife Pleat’s signature chocolate dessert. (Courtesy of Knife Pleat)

Esnault is like a film director on set when it comes to the designing and supervision of his table. “We select every plate and all the glassware that’s used at Knife Pleat. We prefer several different designers: very unique Hering porcelain pieces hand made in Germany, our Louis XIII porcelain plates are hand made in Limoges by J.L. Coquet, and various Bernardaud plates also from Limoges, France.” Which dish goes onto which plate is a decision carefully calculated by Esnault and the culinary team.

Attention to every detail has earned Knife Pleat a Michelin Star for five consecutive years, one of only two Michelins in all of Orange County. The honor places the restaurant at the pinnacle of recognition for excellence. In a vastly competitive business, this is meaningful.

Sarmadi shares that beyond the accolades, “Doing the best we’re capable of each day gives us the opportunity to continually improve on the originally of Knife Pleat — updated interpretations of classics, incorporating ingredients from other cuisines when appropriate and including dishes from other culinary heritages at times.”

For her husband and business partner, mentoring his team brings satisfaction. “Tony carefully mentors his people watching them grow into their profession blossoming from a cook to a chef,” Sarmadi said.

Community connection is key to their business and their personal goals. “Being able to support various organizations through our work is incredibly gratifying,” she said.

Sarmadi serves on the boards of both Pacific Symphony and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, and Esnault creates recipes using seasonal ingredients from the OC Food Bank farm shared with the community via the Second Harvest newsletters.

Knife Pleat’s seasonal dessert called “Strawberry.” (Courtesy of Knife Pleat)

The couple revealed that at the close of each day in the restaurant, a most rewarding aspect of their work is their interaction with guests.

“We have met and gotten to know so many wonderful people at Knife Pleat. Seeing what we do through our guest’s eyes brings new perspective,” Sarmadi said. “The delight of seeing guests surprised and enjoying the experience is what makes all the work so worthwhile.”

Finishing our two-hour luxury lunch, we left, returning back to work feeling as if we had taken a short vacation to France.